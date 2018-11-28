Brand new charity 6 a side league kicks off in Shrewsbury

A chance to fly to Germany on holiday and a chance to benefit charities too, is on offer as a brand new community 6 a side football competition gets ready for kick off in Shrewsbury.

The league – which is run by Leisure Leagues, Europe’s largest provider of small sided soccer – kicks off on 15th January and will take place at Shrewsbury Sports Village every Tuesday.

Games cost £30 – with the first match free and happen between the times of 8-10pm.

The Leisure Leagues Monthly Star Prize, which is drawn at the end of the season and broadcast live on the firm’s Facebook Page, is an all-expenses paid trip for the whole team to a Bundesliga match.

Leisure Leagues are the only football provider who donates the profits from the league to charities – with Cancer Research UK and The Dogs Trust amongst the recent beneficiaries.

New Business Manager, Sam Jones admitted he couldn’t wait to get cracking and said: “We have been running leagues for 30 years and we are really looking forward to bringing our unique brand of football here.”

Anyone who wants to register a team can do so on online or for more information call 0333 123 2340.