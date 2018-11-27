Shropshire Disability Cricket League’s Player of the Year named

Georgie Dawson has been named as the Shropshire Disability Cricket League’s Player of the Year.

The St Georges CC player received the award at the League’s annual pre-season coaching session which was held at Telford College of Arts and Technology.

The recipient is chosen by League Secretary Graham Furber and is dedicated to the memory of his son Richard who died in 2010 aged 34.

Richard had spina bifida and was one of the pioneers of Disability cricket in Shropshire, having been involved in the very first session run by Dick and Fred Wildgoose in Oswestry in 1989.

Graham said: “I always look for a player who typifies what the League is about: participation, sportsmanship, effort, respect for the game and your opponents, playing the game ‘in the right way’.

“For me, Georgie truly meets that criteria and thoroughly deserved the award this year.”

The League starts in late January, and will involve players from Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Wrexham, St Georges, Colwyn Bay MACS and the Staffordshire County Disability Squad.

Graham added: “It has been running since 1990. ‘Sport for all’ and participation is what we are all about.”

He said the pre-season coaching session had been a big success, adding: “Thanks to everyone who attended, and particular thanks to Steve Reese of Shropshire Cricket Board for helping with the coaching.”