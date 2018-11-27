Much Wenlock school wins new national award for its commitment to sport

A Shropshire secondary school has become one of the first in England to win a new national award for its commitment to competitive school sport.

William Brookes School of Much Wenlock is one of only 20 secondary maintained comprehensive schools in the country to have been presented with the School Games Platinum Award.

The award is part of the School Games Mark, a Government-led awards scheme administered by national charity the Youth Sport Trust, which had close to 9,000 applicants this year.

Its aim is to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across schools, and into the community.

Harry Cade, engagement manager for education and families at Energize which organises School Games across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, said: “The Platinum Award has been introduced to celebrate schools showing consistently high-levels of enthusiasm and commitment to school sport.

“Applications were only open to those schools who had achieved at least five successive gold awards, which require them to meet a certain set of criteria.

“These include engaging a high percentage of young people in both curricular and extracurricular activities, participating in a minimum number of competitions across different sports, and reaching out to target groups including young leaders, volunteers, and those previously identified as the school’s least-active pupils.”

Ali Oliver, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, added: “Schools like William Brookes are really leading the way.

“We are pleased to introduce the new Platinum Award this year to give these exemplary schools the recognition which they deserve.

“We are extremely proud of all our award winners for the passion which they have shown towards the School Games and their dedication to providing opportunities for all young people to take part in competitive school sport.

“At a time when young people are becoming less healthy and less active, the School Games provides opportunities for millions across the country to participate in sport and reap the benefits of an active lifestyle both on and off the field.”