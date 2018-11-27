Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Plymouth Argyle

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to bounce back from the weekend defeat when they face Plymouth Argyle tonight.

Shrewsbury Town has failed to defeat Plymouth Argyle in the last six meetings; with their previous home win coming in 2002.

Danny Coyne could name the same eleven for the fourth league fixture in a row, as his interim spell in charge continues.

Newport County has confirmed that no approach has been made for their manager Michael Flynn.

Shaun Whalley (calf) is likely to be side lined, whilst out of favour forward Arthur Gnahoua has joined non-league AFC Fylde on loan.

Plymouth can welcome back playmaker Graham Carey, who returns from a one match suspension.

Jamie Ness will not miss the contest through suspension, as his fifth yellow card was the result of a double booking in the same game.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Joe Riley is fit again after recovering from a knee injury, whilst ex Town man Antoni Sarcevic (dead leg) has returned.

Gary Sawyer (broken foot) and Scott Wootton (thigh) are unavailable.

Plymouth who beat Fleetwood 2-1 last time out, occupy 22nd place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Plymouth Argyle: (4-3-3)

1. Macey, 22. Moore, 4. Sango’o, 14. Canavan, 23. Smith-Brown, 7. Sarcevic, 8. Fox, 6. Ness, 11. Lamerias, 19. Ladapo, 16. J. Grant

Subs: 2. Riley, 9. Taylor, 10. Carey, 13. O’Keefe, 20. Wylde, 21. Letheren, 24. P. Grant

Preview by: Ryan Hillback