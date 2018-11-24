Match Report: Wycombe Wanderers 3 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town suffer a narrow defeat against Wycombe Wanderers in a close fought contest at Adams Park.

Shrewsbury Town headed into this one in a rich vein of form winning all three of their previous three games.

And when Aaron Amadi-Holloway scored against his former club, it appeared that the good times were going to keep rolling.

But Town were undone by two of their ex-players, as Adam El-Abd and Joe Jacobson turned the contest on its head.

Alex Samuel looked to have put the game to bed in the second half, but Feji Okenabirhie ensured a grandstand finish, but the visitors were unable to locate an equaliser.

Salop were unchanged from the side that defeated Salford City 3-1 in midweek.

The home side started the brighter, as talented playmaker Fred Onyedinma fizzed his effort just past the target.

Shrewsbury had not won a league game at Wycombe in 24 years, but they made a fantastic start.

In-form Feji Okenabirhie crossed for Aaron Amadi-Holloway who guided the ball goalward and the ball squirmed under the body of David Stockdale.

But haphazard defender from Shrewsbury in the 11th minute, allowed the Chairboys to level the score.

Luke Waterfall sliced a clearance from a corner, and the ball was recycled back into the danger area. Former Shrewsbury Town hardman Adam El-Abd fired a low volley beyond the reach of Steve Arnold.

Wycombe were in the ascendancy and went in search for a third. Former Nottingham Forest striker Nathan Tyson smashed a Jason McCarthy delivery into the side netting.

Five minutes before the break, the home side were rewarded for their dominant display as they took the lead.

Another former Shrew in the shape of Joe Jacobson, let fly from distance and it flew in like a rocket much to the joy of manager Gareth Ainsworth.

This absorbing contest continued to excite the fans. At the other end, Luke Waterfall powered the ball towards goal but saw his header agonisingly strike the post.

The second half was a tight affair. Alex Samuel saw his shot sail high and wide, as Wycombe looked to add to their lead.

Shrewsbury were a little under the cosh, and needed Josh Emmanuel to react to the danger to snuff out Nick Freeman.

Then, Nick Freeman blasted a terrific strike, but Steve Arnold was on red alert to deny the 23-year-old.

Wycombe continued to press forward and made int 3-1 in the 71st minute. Excellent combination work between Randall Williams and Nick Freeman saw possession turn over to Alex Samuel. The former Swansea City academy product rifled home from inside the area.

But Shrewsbury did not allow their heads to drop and were back in it a minute later. Oliver Norburn shrugged off a challenge, and threaded the ball through to Feji Okenabirhie. The ex Dagenham man struck for the 7th time this season as he calmly slotted past David Stockdale.

Wycombe had the final chances, Adam El-Abd headed over, and Dominic Gape’s 25-yard shot cleared the crossbar.

Danny Coyne admitted Shrewsbury were outfought during the game. The points see Wycombe rise to 12th, whilst Town drop to 17th.

Shrewsbury are at home to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, whilst Wycombe go to Accrington.

Attendance: 4,598 (450 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Wycombe Wanderers: (4-3-3)

28. Stockdale, 26. McCarthy, 2. Jombati, 6. El-Abd, 3. Jacobson, 22. Freeman, 4. Gape, 18. Thompson, 23. Tyson (67), 25. Samuel (93), 19. Onyedinma (98)

Subs: 5. Stewart, 9. Mackail-Smith (93), 11. Kashket, 12. Cowan-Hall (98), 13. Yates, 16. Harriman, 24. Williams (67)

Subs Not Used: 5. Stewart, 11. Kashket, 13. Yates, 16. Harriman

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (83), 18. Gilliead (61), 21. Eisa (61), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Southend

Barnsley 1 – 1 Doncaster

Blackpool 3 – 0 Burton

Bradford 2 – 0 Oxford

Charlton 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Gillingham 1 – 3 Luton

Plymouth 2 – 1 Fleetwood

Rochdale 1 – 0 Accrington

Scunthorpe 1 – 2 Portsmouth

Walsall 2 – 2 Sunderland

Report by: Ryan Hillback