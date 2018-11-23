Match Preview: Wycombe Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will hope to keep the good times rolling against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The doom and gloom has lifted in Shrewsbury, with Danny Coyne steering the side to a 100% record during his three games in charge.

The rumours continue to swirl regarding the vacancy, with former Town number two Chris Doig, the latest name in the frame.

Shaun Whalley (calf) has returned to training but is unlikely to feature. Rangers loanee Greg Docherty, has declared himself fit to play, after suffering a knock in the 3-1 win against Salford City.

Former Bristol City striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is struggling for fitness, and may start from the bench.

Shrewsbury have a poor record against Wycombe, winning just three in the last 25 meetings.

Wycombe will hand a debut to goalkeeper David Stockdale. The former Fulham stopper joined the club in an emergency loan deal, following injuries to Ryan Allsop and Yves Ma-Kalambaly, whilst Matt Ingram returned to QPR.

Michael Harriman (groin) is likely to miss the contest, whilst Adebayo Akinfenwa and Darius Charles are closing in on a return.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Adam El-Abd, will make his 499th career appearance against his ex-side.

Midfielder Bryn Morris, on loan from Town, is unlikely to be given permission to feature against his parent club.

Wycombe who are a place and a point above Town, earned a credible 1-1 draw against Sunderland last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Wycombe Wanderers: (4-3-3)

35. Stockdale, 26. McCarthy, 2. Jombati, 6. El-Abd, 3. Jacobson, 4. Gape, 12. Cowan-Hall, 18. Thompson, 25. Samuel, 24. Williams, 19. Onyedinma

Subs: 5. Stewart, 8. Bean, 9. Mackail-Smith, 11. Kashket, 13. Yates, 20. Akinfenwa, 23. Tyson

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 9. Angol, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears

Preview by: Ryan Hillback