Match Report: Salford City 1 – 3 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town progress to the next round of the FA Cup, as they secure a comfortable victory against Salford City.

It’s three out of three for Danny Coyne, as a brace from Feji Okenabirhie either side of a Greg Docherty goal, means that Town will face Scunthorpe United in the next round of the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury Town ensured continuity by naming the same eleven that beat Rochdale 3-2 at the weekend.

It was a tentative opening with Josh Laurent’s low shot the only real chance of the opening ten minutes.

Salford were fresh from a 4-0 victory against Aldershot, but the step up in class was evident here.

The first half belonged to the visitors. A marauding run from Anthony Grant paved the way for Feji Okenabirhie to receive possession. His strike ballooned off a defender and ex Town keeper Chris Neal was forced to tip the ball over the bar.

In the 33rd minute, Shrewsbury found themselves in front. Oliver Norburn’s delivery was guided onto the post by Luke Waterfall, and Feji Okenabirhie was on hand to apply the finish.

Then Josh Laurent struck an effort from distance, which rebounded off the post, much to the relief of the home side.

At the start of the second half, Omar Beckles attempted an acrobatic overhead kick, which Chris Neal collected comfortably.

Salford’s first decent attacking attempt fell to Tom Walker; his shot ricocheted off of a Town defender, and Steve Arnold blocked the effort.

Just after the half hour mark, Shrewsbury doubled their lead. Josh Emmanuel threaded the ball through to Greg Docherty, and from a tight angle the Rangers loanee fired beyond Chris Neal.

With 13 minutes to go, Salford reduced the arrears. Danny Whitehead’s accurate cross, was powered home by burly frontman Adam Rooney.

Shrewsbury resisted a barrage of pressure, but this was very much their night. And in the dying embers of the contest they sealed the win. Josh Laurent’s shot was saved only as far as Feji Okenabirhie, who blasted home to seal passage to the next round.

Shrewsbury travel to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, whilst Salford are away to Solihull Moors.

Attendance: 2,432

Team Line Ups:

Salford City: (4-4-2)

1. Neal, 2. Wiseman, 23. Pond, 6. Piergianni, 3. Touray, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick (64), 18. Whitehead, 11. Walker, 22. Politic (64), 9. Rooney, 30. Gaffney

Subs: 5. Hogan (64), 8. Maynard (64), 12. Crocombe, 16. Hooper, 38. Lockett, 39. Moncrieffe

Subs Not Used: 12. Crocombe, 16. Hooper, 38. Lockett, 39. Moncrieffe

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn (78), 8. Docherty (88), 28. Laurent, 20. Holloway (75), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton (88), 14. John-Lewis (75), 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett (78), 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Other FA Cup Round 1 Replay Results:

Bristol Rovers 1 – 2 Barnet

Hartlepool 3 – 4 Gillingham (AET)

Report by: Ryan Hillback