Match Preview: Salford City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town and Salford City meet in a television replay for the right to face Scunthorpe United in the second round of the FA Cup.

The latest name to be linked with the Shrewsbury Town hotseat is former Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson.

The son of the Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, is reported to be keen on a return to football.

But if Danny Coyne can pull off his third victory in a row tonight, then the clamour to appoint him on a permanent basis could intensify.

The former Middlesbrough goalkeeper may stick with the same starting eleven that beat Rochdale 3-2 on Saturday.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) is making good progress, but is unlikely to be risked in tonight’s game, which is being screened live on BT Sport. Otherwise, Shrewsbury Town has a fully fit squad available to them.

The home side beat Aldershot Town 4-0 at the weekend, with no team failing to beat them in 17 league matches.

Possible Line Ups:

Salford City: (4-4-2)

1. Neal, 2. Wiseman, 6. Piergianni, 23. Pond, 3. Touray, 22. Politic, 18. Whitehead, 8. Maynard, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 9. Rooney, 30. Gaffney

Subs: 5. Hogan, 11. Walker, 12. Crocombe, 16. Hooper, 21. Rodney, 38. Lockett, 39. Moncrieffe

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 20. Holloway, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Other FA Cup Round 1 Replay Results and Fixtures:

Tuesday:

Billericay 1 – 3 Chesterfield

Bradford 1 – 1 Aldershot (Bradford win 4-1 on pens)

Charlton 5 – 0 Mansfield

Cheltenham 2 – 0 Ebbsfleet

Crawley 2 – 6 Southend (AET)

Doncaster 7 – 0 Chorley

Halifax 1 – 0 Morecambe

Forest Green 0 – 3 Oxford United

Oxford City 0 – 2 Tranmere

Slough 1 – 1 Sutton (Slough win 8-7 on pens)

Wednesday:

Bristol Rovers V Barnet

Hartlepool V Gillingham

Preview by: Ryan Hillback