Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 2 Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town turn the game on its head to make it three victories out of four matches.

Sometimes what you are looking for has been in front of your eyes the whole time. And Danny Coyne could be just that for Shrewsbury Town, with the caretaker boss claiming back to back victories.

This contest was always likely to feature goals. Staggeringly, there has not been a goalless draw between these sides in the previous 42 games. The one and only 0-0 came in February 1972.

And it took 32 minutes for history to repeat itself when Oliver Norburn struck from the penalty spot. Rochdale equalised before half time when Brad Inman scored his 7th goal for the club, and when Jordan Williams, the one who wears number 11, fired Dale ahead, it appeared that Shrewsbury were heading for defeat. However, Feji Okenabirhie scored to make it 2-2, and Oliver Norburn completed the turn around with 18 minutes remain.

Danny Coyne named the same 11 that featured in the 1-1 draw against Salford City – John Askey’s final game in charge.

The opening 20 minutes was a tight affair, with Feji Okenabirhie’s comfortably saved shot, and Arron Amadi-Holloway’s blocked effort, the only real clear-cut chances.

Shrewsbury took the lead after the half hour mark. Former Liverpool full-back Sam Hart clumsily fouled Feji Okenabirhie from behind. Oliver Norburn had the task from 12 yards, and managed to fire past Magnus Norman in the Rochdale goal.

At the other end, Jordan Williams raced clear through, but Luke Waterfall produced a fine challenge to deny him.

The visitors equalised right on the stroke of half-time. Brad Inman collected a perfectly waited pass, and managed to caress the ball beyond the outstretched fingertips of Steve Arnold.

Rochdale began the second half the brightest. A quick-thinking counter attack saw free-scoring Ian Henderson receive possession. The former Norwich City forward was denied by a brilliant Steve Arnold stop.

Keith Hill’s outfit continued to crank up the pressure, and deservedly took the lead with 58 minutes on the clock. A lapse in concentration from Shrewsbury’s defenders allowed Jordan Williams to seize control inside the box. He made no mistake, smashing the ball into the back of the net.

Town did not allow their heads to drop after going behind. Oliver Norburn retained possession well; his long-range strike was kept out by Magnus Norman.

But Shrewsbury were not to be denied a minute later. Josh Laurent’s killer pass was latched onto by Feji Okenabirhie, who struck the ball into the corner of the net.

And Shrewsbury turned the game on its head with 18 minutes left. Oliver Norburn linked up with Arron Amadi-Holloway, with the former blasting beyond Magnus Norman.

A terrific win for Shrewsbury sees them rise to 16th, whilst Rochdale drop to 18th. Shrewsbury are live on BT on Wednesday, when they face Salford in the FA Cup 1st Round replay. Rochdale are at home to Accrington Stanley next Saturday.

Attendance: 5,861 (340 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 20. Holloway (83), 12. Okenabirhie (90)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (83), 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa (90), 23. Colkett, 27. Sears

Rochdale: (4-3-3)

24. Norman, 2. Rafferty, 5. Delaney, 6. McGahey, 21. Hart (79), 7. Dooley, 10. Camps, 40. Henderson, 19. Inman (69), 9. Andrew, 11. Williams (79)

Subs: 1. Lillis, 4. McNulty, 8. Williams, 14. Rathbone, 16. Done (79), 17. Perkins (69), 18. Wilbraham (79)

Other League One Results:

Accrington 0 – 2 Barnsley

Bristol Rovers 1 – 2 Scunthorpe

Burton 1 – 0 Coventry

Doncaster 2 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Walsall

Luton 5 – 1 Plymouth

Oxford 1 – 0 Gillingham

Peterborough 1 – 1 Bradford

Southend 1 – 2 Blackpool

Sunderland 1 – 1 Wycombe

Report by: Ryan Hillback