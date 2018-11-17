Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

Shrewsbury Town are back involved in league action as Danny Coyne and Eric Ramsey take charge.

The club has confirmed that former boss Paul Hurst will not return to Town. Hurst was reportedly keen on replacing John Askey, but CEO Brian Caldwell told local media that the former Ipswich boss has burnt his bridges with the club.

In addition, former Blackburn and Blackpool boss Gary Bower, has ruled himself out of the running.

Newport County boss Michael Flynn has emerged as a frontrunner for the vacancy, whilst Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is a contender.

Danny Coyne and academy manager Eric Ramsey will take charge for the visit of Rochdale. Charlie Colkett made a surprise return to the starting line-up in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Crewe, and could return to the squad.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) has returned to light training but remains unavailable.

Carlton Morris, Stefan Payne, and Shaun Whalley scored in a 3-2 victory in the corresponding fixture.

Rochdale will be without youngster Daniel Adshead, who is away with the England U18 side; whilst midfielder Olly Rathbone remains out.

Curiously, Rochdale have two players both called Jordan Williams.

The visitors who drew 0-0 with Luton in their last league game, occupy 16th place.

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 1. Coleman, 9. Angol, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 21. Eisa, 23. Colkett, 28. Laurent

Rochdale: (4-3-3)

22. Moore, 2. Rafferty, 6. McGahey, 5. Delaney, 21. Hart, 7. Dooley, 10. Camps, 16. Done, 19. Inman, 40. Henderson, 11. Williams

Subs: 1. Lillis, 8. Williams, 9. Andrew, 17. Perkins, 26. Clough, 41. Matheson, 45. Yonsian

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Barnsley

Bristol Rovers V Scunthorpe

Burton V Coventry

Doncaster V AFC Wimbledon

Fleetwood V Walsall (12:00)

Luton V Plymouth

Oxford V Gillingham

Peterborough V Bradford

Southend V Blackpool

Sunderland V Wycombe