Shropshire Revolution to rekindle old rivalries in 2019

Shropshire Revolution will rekindle old rivalries when their 2019 season kicks off in April.

The Revolution have been drawn in the NFC 1 South Division and will come up against the Sandwell Steelers, Nottingham Caesars, Doncaster Mustangs, Lancashire Wolverines and the Chester Romans.

After a successful 2018 campaign which saw the Revolution maintain their division 1 status – they face a number of tough fixtures.

New Revolution head coach Neil Holtschke said: “We know a lot about the teams in our division already, having played the Caesars, Steelers and Mustangs last season.

“Chester were promoted from division 2 and are local rivals so they will present us with a stern test, while Lancashire are also a capable outfit.”

Shropshire defeated the Caesars and Mustangs home and away last season while coming unstuck against Sandwell in what was a fiery away encounter.

Chester Romans topped the NFC Central Division last season winning seven of their eight games and drawing the other on their way to a Brit Bowl semi-final appearance.

They were beaten 13-6 in overtime by Aberdeen Roughnecks and will be confident of making an impact in division one.

The Wolverines finished 2018 with eight wins and made the Brit Bowl quarter finals where they were defeated by Leicestershire Falcons 44-7.

Holtschke said: “We’ve not played the Wolverines since 2012 so it will be good to face them again.

“We have put together a strong recruitment drive and have already held a couple of rookie taster sessions for new players.

“This has been very well received and the turnout has been great and we hope to unearth some new talent in time for next year.”

If you would like to be part of the Shropshire Revolution in 2019 you can find and contact the club on Facebook.