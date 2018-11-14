Match Report: Crewe Alexandra 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Danny Coyne wins his first game in his second spell as interim boss, as Shrewsbury Town qualify for the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

A George Ray own goal, and a second half strike from Alex Gilliead enabled Town to top the table in their respective group.

Danny Coyne changed the entire team sheet from the one that drew 1-1 with Salford City on Sunday.

The likes of Joel Coleman, Kieran Kennedy, Lenell John-Lewis, and Ryan Sears were given the nod.

Charlie Colkett made a surprise return from a foot injury, whilst 16-year-old James Rowland made his debut as a second half substitute.

In the 18th minute, former Shrewsbury Town loanee Shaun Miller registered the game’s first clear chance.

Harry Pickering’s tantalising delivery was guided goalward by Miller. The reinstated Joel Coleman pushed the ball behind.

Shrewsbury responded to the early pressure well, A series of shots were blocked by Crewe’s defenders.

Then in the 20th minute, Town took the lead. Abo Eisa’s shot deflected off George Ray and found the back of the net.

Lee Angol was thwarted by a brave block, after terrific wing play from Alex Gilliead carved apart the Crewe backline.

At the other end, Ryan Sears stood firm to deny a fierce shot from former Walsall forward Alex Nicholls.

Crewe adapted to the second half better than their opponents in the opening exchanges. Alex Nicholls latched onto a through ball, and found himself with ample time to equalise. However, Kieran Kennedy intercepted the attempt to frustrate the Crewe man.

Just after the hour mark, the visitors doubled their advantage. Alex Gilliead tried his luck from distance, and he was rewarded as the ball flew past Ben Garratt.

The home side did notch a consolation. Jordan Bowery kept his composure to slot past Joel Coleman, but Shrewsbury managed to see the game out.

Town will be at home in the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy – they will find out their opponents on Friday.

A home game against Rochdale is next up, whilst Crewe welcome Tranmere Rovers.

Attendance: 823 (186 Town fans)

Team Line-Ups:

Crewe Alexandra: (4-3-3)

1. Garratt, 30. Whelan, 5. Ray, 33. O’Connor (58), 3. Pickering, 8. Jones, 12. Nolan, 2. Ng, 10. Bowery, 9. Miller, 14. Nichols (62)

Subs: 7. Porter, 11. Ainley (62), 13. Richards, 15. Wintle (58), 20. Kirk, 21. Finney, 29. Hunt

Subs Not Used: 7. Porter, 13. Richards, 20. Kirk, 21. Finney

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 27. Sears, 4. Kennedy, 13. Bolton, 3. Haynes, 21. Eisa (90), 19. Loft, 23. Colkett (67), 18. Gilliead, 14. John-Lewis, 9. Angol (76)

Subs: 2. Emmanuel, 11. Gnahoua (76), 12. Okenabirhie (90), 15. Arnold, 26. McAtee, 35. Rowland (67), 37. Mwandwe

Subs Not Used: 2.Emmanuel, 15. Arnold, 26. McAtee, 35. Mwandwe

Other Checkatrade Trophy Results:

(at the time of writing)

Barnsley 2 – 1 Bradford

Blackpool 3 – 2 Accrington

Bury 3 – 1 Fleetwood

Cambridge 3 – 1 Colchester

Carlisle 1 – 1 Stoke U21 (Stoke U21 win 5-4 on pens)

Charlton 0 – 1 Swansea U21

Cheltenham 2 – 0 Coventry

Exeter 2 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Gillingham 2 – 1 Crawley

Grimsby 2 – 3 Newcastle U21

Macclesfield 2 – 1 West Brom U21

Mansfield 3 – 2 Scunthorpe

MK Dons 2 – 3 Brighton U21

Morecambe 0 – 1 Sunderland

Newport 2 – 0 Plymouth

Peterborough 2 – 1 Luton

Portsmouth 3 – 2 Tottenham U21

Walsall 1 – 2 Port Vale