Match Preview: Crewe Alexandra V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury town make the relatively short distance to Crewe for the final Checkatrade Trophy group game, as the post John Askey era gets underway.

The former Macclesfield boss was sacked on Monday afternoon, with performances and results not up to scratch.

Speculation has already got underway as to who will replace him. Paul Hurst has been heavily linked with a return, following his ill-fated spell in charge of Ipswich Town.

The likes of former Blackpool bosses Gary Bowyer and Ian Holloway have been mentioned, as well as former Wolves supremo Mick McCarthy.

Other names such as Phil Brown and Chris Coleman have been touted. Even current skipper Mat Sadler has been mentioned.

The Checkatrade Trophy is not high on Shrewsbury’s priorities, but interim manager Danny Coyne will be keen to kick start his spell with a victory.

The former Middlesbrough goalkeeper lost all four of his caretaker games back in 2016. He has a near fully fit squad to choose from, Shaun Whalley and Charlie Colkett remain out.

Shrewsbury beat Manchester City’s U21 outfit on penalties, whilst the 6-0 thrashing of Tranmere has put qualification on the horizon.

Last season’s finalists are 40/1 with Sky Bet to win the competition; as the club look for their 3rd visit to Wembley in less than a year.

Shrewsbury have won just one of the previous five meetings between these sides. Goals from Luke Murphy and Max Clayton helped Crewe to a 2-1 win the last time these sides met in this competition in October 2012.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury will face Scunthorpe United at home in the second round of the FA Cup, if they manage to beat Salford City.

Elsewhere, ex Town midfielder Richie Wellens, is set to take over as manager at Swindon Town.

As for the home side, they’ve won just one of their previous five games; following a 1-0 FA Cup defeat against Carlisle United.

The Railwaymen must beat Shrewsbury to have any chance of qualifying for the next stage. They currently occupy 18th place in League Two.

Possible Line-Ups:

Crewe Alexandra: (4-4-2)

1. Garratt, 29. Hunt, 5. Ray, 12. Nolan, 33. O’Connor, 21. Finney, 3. Pickering, 2. Ng, 20. Kirk, 14. Nicholls, 7. Porter

Subs: 6. Raynes, 8. Jones, 9. Miller, 10. Bowery, 11. Ainley, 13. Richards, 30. Whelan

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

1. Coleman, 27. Sears, 13. Bolton, 4. Kennedy, 6. Beckles, 3. Haynes, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent, 14. John-Lewis, 9. Angol

Subs: 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 11. Gnahoua, 15. Arnold, 19. Loft, 20. Holloway, 37. Mwandwe

