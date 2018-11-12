October date set for 2019 Shrewsbury Half Marathon

The organisers of Shrewsbury Half Marathon, UK Run Events, have announced that the 2019 event will take place on Sunday 6th October and Early Bird entries are now open.

The 2019 Shrewsbury Half Marathon will welcome an increased capacity of runners to its much-loved course that offers a perfect combination of history and scenery.

Starting and finishing at Shropshire County Showground, the 13.1-mile route heads out along the river in the Quarry, through the historic town centre, past hundreds of listed buildings and up the Wyle Cop, the UK’s longest row of uninterrupted independent shops. The second half of the race takes runners through the beautiful Shropshire countryside before being cheered over the finish line back at the Showground.

The 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon proved to be the biggest and best event yet and the organisers will be building on this success to deliver another first-class event in 2019. The race date has been moved from Father’s Day in June, following feedback from the 2018 race, and it will now take place in early autumn.

Shrewsbury Half Marathon always attracts runners from near and far wanting to soak up the friendly atmosphere and picturesque setting. Lining up at the start will be runners of all levels, including club runners, first-time runners and charity runners, with the race always supporting a number of excellent local charities. The 2018 Shrewsbury Half Marathon was won by Paul Jones (Shrewsbury AC) in 1:14:10 and Sophie Birtles in 1:26:16.

Feedback from the 2018 race was highly positive, with runners praising the event’s professional organisation, excellent pacing team, fully equipped race village, friendly race marshals, outstanding support, free race photos, scenic course and impressive medals.

There will also be a new addition to the 2019 event – the Family 1.1 Mile, allowing families and young runners to experience the thrill of race day. This will open the event up to runners of all ages and abilities and will no doubt contribute to a great atmosphere on the day.

The Family 1.1 Mile starts at 09.15 am, whilst the start of the Shrewsbury Half Marathon is at 09.00 am.

Specialist running retailer Up & Running returns as Sports Retail Partner for 2019.

Race Director Joe Williams commented, “We are delighted to launch the 2019 Shrewsbury Half Marathon which will take place on Sunday 6th October. The 2018 event was an overwhelming success with the biggest turnout to date, and we are looking forward to welcoming many returning and new runners to next year’s event. We are excited to have added the Family 1.1 Mile to encourage runners of all abilities to get involved and join in the fun. We will once again ensure the very best race experience for runners which we are known for. Early bird places are available now and guarantee the best price to #RunShrewsbury next autumn!”

Entry to Shrewsbury Half Marathon on 6th October 2019 is now open. Early Bird entry fees are £27 (affiliated) and £29 (non-affiliated) until 31st December 2018. General entry fees from 1st January 2019 will be £28 / £30. All finishers receive a bespoke medal, technical t-shirt, goody bag, free pre- and post-race massages and free race photos.

The Family 1.1 Mile costs £8 for an adult and children aged 11 and above running unaccompanied. Entry costs £5 per child aged 4-10 accompanied by an adult. All finishers of the Family 1.1 Mile receive a medal, a carton of water at the finish, a banana and a treat bag.

Go to www.shrewsburyhalf.co.uk to register and for further event details.