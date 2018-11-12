John Askey parts company with Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has today parted company with its manager John Askey.

The club confirmed the news on its website this afternoon.

Assistant manager, John Filan and first team coach George Pilkington have also left the club.

Askey joined the club in June from Macclesfield after agreeing on a three-year deal.

Town has won just 4 out of 17 league games this season, with many calls from fans for Askey to be sacked.

Danny Coyne will take charge of the Checkatrade Trophy trip to Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night.

Coyne previously had a spell as caretaker manager in 2016 losing all four matches.

Yesterday, Shrewsbury Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Salford City in the first round of the FA Cup.