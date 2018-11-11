Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Salford City

Shrewsbury Town and Salford City will meet again after a 1-1 draw in the first round of the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury Town still have the opportunity to reach the coveted third round, but will be disappointed they were unable to dispatch Salford City after taking the lead.

Oliver Norburn notched a first half opener for John Askey’s side, but Adam Rooney equalised for the visitor’s moments later.

Cries of ‘Askey out’ reverberated around the Montgomery Waters Meadow at the full-time whistle.

The victory against AFC Wimbledon appeared to mask over the fragility of the manager’s position.

Commentators are speculating that the 54-year-old may not be in the dugout when Town face Crewe in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

John Askey made one change from the side that beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1. Josh Laurent was drafted in at the expense of Alex Gilliead who dropped to the bench.

A subdued first period of the game livened up in the 25th minute, and when Shrewsbury surged forward, they nudged themselves ahead.

Feji Okenabirhie threaded a pass through to Oliver Norburn. The midfielder’s effort took a deflection and former Shrewsbury Town keeper Chris Neal could do nothing to prevent it going in.

The old adage that you are at your most vulnerable when you’ve just scored was proved correct once more. Just two minutes later, the visitors levelled.

Danny Whitehead, well known to John Askey following their time at Macclesfield together, fired a shot goalward which Steve Arnold palmed behind.

The corner was swung in by Danny Lloyd-McGoldrick, and former Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney powered a header home.

The home side’s response was lacklustre as the midfield were being over worked and over ran.

Salford had the final chance of the half. Dennis Politic’s effort was clutched into the grateful arms of Steve Arnold.

Graham Alexander’s side continued to press in the second half. Ex Bristol Rovers man Rory Gaffney struck an attempt which was turned behind by Steve Arnold.

This is a Shrewsbury Town side that is evidently struggling with confidence. The home side’s passing was dreadful, and their attacking play left a lot to be desired.

But Salford City were not much better either, and the game lacked spark and creativity.

The home side did rally towards the end as Oliver Norburn shot was comfortably saved by Chris Neal.

Then former Mansfield striker Lee Angol controlled the ball magnificently, but his shot was tame.

The game against Crewe on Tuesday night, is followed by a crucial home contest against Rochdale on Saturday.

If the fans had their way John Askey would not be managing neither, but at least they are still in the hat for the next round.

His decision not to send on Alex Gilliead or Abo Eisa may also be questioned, as Shrewsbury needed some attacking flair and creativity on the park.

The replay is likely to take place a week on Tuesday, before then Salford City are at home to Aldershot Town in the National League.

Attendance: 4,351 (421 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-2-1-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway

Subs: 1. Coleman, 9. Angol (66), 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (90), 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 18. Gilliead, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears

Salford City: (4-4-2)

1. Neal, 2. Wiseman, 6. Piergianni, 23. Pond, 3. Touray, 22. Politic (62), 18. Whitehead, 8. Maynard, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick (75), 9. Rooney, 30. Gaffney (82)

Subs: 5. Hogan (75), 11. Walker (62), 12. Crocombe, 16. Hooper, 21. Rodney (82), 38. Lockett, 39. Moncrieffe,

Subs Not Used: 12. Crocombe, 16. Hooper, 38. Lockett, 39. Moncrieffe

Other FA Cup Round 1 Results:

(at the time of writing)

Alfreton 1 – 4 Fleetwood

Barnet 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Chorley 2 – 2 Doncaster

Guiseley 4 – 3 Cambridge United

Hitchin 0 – 2 Solihull Moors

Mansfield 1 – 1 Charlton

Weston Super-Mare 0 – 2 Wrexham