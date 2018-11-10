Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Salford City

Shrewsbury Town and Salford City meet for the first time as they prepare to battle in the FA Cup first round.

The focus will be on the league, but manager John Askey can build much needed momentum with a victory against non-league Salford City.

Winger Shaun Whalley is unavailable as he is suffering from a calf injury, whilst Charlie Colkett remains out with a foot injury.

Promising youngster Ryan Barnett, has joined neighbours AFC Telford on a month’s loan.

CEO Brian Caldwell has rejected claims by The Sun newspaper that the club wants to sack John Askey, but are not doing so because his compensation package is too high.

The former Macclesfield boss has insisted he will field a strong line-up. Joel Coleman, Abo Eisa, Lee Angol, and Josh Laurent may start.

Salford City have been the subject of intense media focus in recent times, owing to the fact that they are partly owned by Manchester United legends Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs.

They have an array of former football league players in their squad including former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Chris Neal. Rory Gaffney and Adam Rooney spearhead a potent attack, whilst John Askey will meet a player he had at Macclesfield in the shape of Danny Whitehead.

The visitors, who are managed by former Fleetwood and Preston boss Gary Alexander, are sitting in 3rd place in the National League. They drew 1-1 with Eastleigh last time out.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 21. Eisa, 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant

Salford City: (4-4-2)

1. Neal, 2. Wiseman, 11. Walker, 18. Whitehead, 3. Touray, 19. Shelton, 6. Piergianni, 23. Pond, 30. Gaffney, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 9. Rooney

Subs: 5. Hogan, 8. Maynard, 12. Crocombe, 22. Politic, 39. Moncrieffe

Other FA Cup Round One Fixtures and Results:

(at the time of writing)

Friday:

Haringey Borough 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon

Saturday:

Accrington 1 – 0 Colchester

Aldershot 1 – 1 Bradford City

Barnsley 4 – 1 Notts County

Bromley 1 – 3 Peterborough

Bury 5 – 0 Dover

Chesterfield 1 – 1 Billericay

Crewe 0 – 1 Carlisle

Ebbsfleet 0 – 0 Cheltenham

Exeter 2 – 3 Blackpool

Gillingham 0 – 0 Hartlepool

Grimsby 3 – 1 MK Dons

Lincoln 3 – 2 Northampton

Luton 2 – 0 Wycombe

Maidstone 2 – 1 Macclesfield

Maidenhead 0 – 4 Portsmouth

Metropolitan Police 0 – 2 Newport

Morecambe 0 – 0 Halifax

Oxford United 0 – 0 Forest Green

Plymouth 1 – 0 Stevenage

Rochdale 2 – 1 Gateshead

Scunthorpe 2 – 1 Burton

Southend 1 – 1 Crawley

Southport 2 – 0 Boreham Wood

Sutton 0 – 0 Slough

Swindon 2 – 1 York

Torquay 0 – 1 Tranmere

Tranmere 3 – 3 Oxford City

Walsall 3 – 2 Coventry

Yeovil 1 – 3 Stockport

Sunday:

Alfreton V Fleetwood

Barnet V Bristol Rovers

Chorley V Doncaster

Guiseley V Cambridge United

Hitchin V Solihull Moors

Mansfield V Charlton

Weston Super-Mare V Wrexham

Port Vale V Sunderland