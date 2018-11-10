Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Salford City

Shrewsbury Town and Salford City meet for the first time as they prepare to battle in the FA Cup first round.
The focus will be on the league, but manager John Askey can build much needed momentum with a victory against non-league Salford City.
Winger Shaun Whalley is unavailable as he is suffering from a calf injury, whilst Charlie Colkett remains out with a foot injury.
Promising youngster Ryan Barnett, has joined neighbours AFC Telford on a month’s loan.
CEO Brian Caldwell has rejected claims by The Sun newspaper that the club wants to sack John Askey, but are not doing so because his compensation package is too high.
The former Macclesfield boss has insisted he will field a strong line-up. Joel Coleman, Abo Eisa, Lee Angol, and Josh Laurent may start.
Salford City have been the subject of intense media focus in recent times, owing to the fact that they are partly owned by Manchester United legends Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, and Ryan Giggs.
They have an array of former football league players in their squad including former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Chris Neal. Rory Gaffney and Adam Rooney spearhead a potent attack, whilst John Askey will meet a player he had at Macclesfield in the shape of Danny Whitehead.
The visitors, who are managed by former Fleetwood and Preston boss Gary Alexander, are sitting in 3rd place in the National League. They drew 1-1 with Eastleigh last time out.
Possible Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)
1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 21. Eisa, 28. Laurent, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead
Subs: 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant
Salford City: (4-4-2)
1. Neal, 2. Wiseman, 11. Walker, 18. Whitehead, 3. Touray, 19. Shelton, 6. Piergianni, 23. Pond, 30. Gaffney, 10. Lloyd-McGoldrick, 9. Rooney
Subs: 5. Hogan, 8. Maynard, 12. Crocombe, 22. Politic, 39. Moncrieffe
Other FA Cup Round One Fixtures and Results:
(at the time of writing)
Friday:
Haringey Borough 0 – 1 AFC Wimbledon
Saturday:
Accrington 1 – 0 Colchester
Aldershot 1 – 1 Bradford City
Barnsley 4 – 1 Notts County
Bromley 1 – 3 Peterborough
Bury 5 – 0 Dover
Chesterfield 1 – 1 Billericay
Crewe 0 – 1 Carlisle
Ebbsfleet 0 – 0 Cheltenham
Exeter 2 – 3 Blackpool
Gillingham 0 – 0 Hartlepool
Grimsby 3 – 1 MK Dons
Lincoln 3 – 2 Northampton
Luton 2 – 0 Wycombe
Maidstone 2 – 1 Macclesfield
Maidenhead 0 – 4 Portsmouth
Metropolitan Police 0 – 2 Newport
Morecambe 0 – 0 Halifax
Oxford United 0 – 0 Forest Green
Plymouth 1 – 0 Stevenage
Rochdale 2 – 1 Gateshead
Scunthorpe 2 – 1 Burton
Southend 1 – 1 Crawley
Southport 2 – 0 Boreham Wood
Sutton 0 – 0 Slough
Swindon 2 – 1 York
Torquay 0 – 1 Tranmere
Tranmere 3 – 3 Oxford City
Walsall 3 – 2 Coventry
Yeovil 1 – 3 Stockport
Sunday:
Alfreton V Fleetwood
Barnet V Bristol Rovers
Chorley V Doncaster
Guiseley V Cambridge United
Hitchin V Solihull Moors
Mansfield V Charlton
Weston Super-Mare V Wrexham
Port Vale V Sunderland