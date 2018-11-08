Top seed Rus quickly turns the tables to reach last eight in Shrewsbury

Top seed Arantxa Rus quickly turned the tables on Diana Marcinkevica to book her place in today’s quarter finals of the $25,000 Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series women’s tournament at The Shrewsbury Club.

It was also a good day for Maia Lumsden, the last remaining British player, as she progressed to the last eight.

Rus, currently ranked 108 in the world having been as high as 61, set up a clash with Greet Minnen by beating Latvian Marcinkevica in straight sets.

Her 7-5, 6-2 victory came just a few days after the Dutch ace lost to the same opponent in the final of a $25,000 International Tennis Federation event at Wirral.

“I played a good match, I served well,” said Rus. “The first set, we had some close games, but I’m happy the way I played.”

As for overcoming a player she was beaten by in a tiebreak in the Wirral final last weekend, she stressed: “I don’t want to look so much to the opponent, but of course you always think about it because last week you played a final against her. It was a great match, the final, and I couldn’t make it, so, yes, of course, you always want to win.”

Rus, who was knocked out of Wimbledon earlier this year by Serena Williams, is enjoying her first visit to Shrewsbury.

“It’s the first time here,” she added. “I think the facilities are very good. I really like the gym, a lot of space in the restaurant, good food, the courts are good, so I like it.”

Rus will now take on Belgian Minnen, who reached the semi-finals in Shrewsbury in 2015, in the quarter finals.

Minnen, 310 in the world rankings, was in fine form to knock out fifth seed Anna Zaja, from Germany, in straight sets, recovering from 5-2 down in the second set to take it 7-5 after winning the opener 7-6.

“I’m definitely very happy,” said Minnen. “It was a tough match, a really close match. I’ve played her before, so I knew she was a good player. She’s above me in the rankings, so for me it’s a very good win. In the second set, I came back from 5-2, so it’s always nice to win in two sets.”

Lumsden, the British No. 9, beat German Caroline Werner 6-2, 6-2, a fourth victory in as many days for the 20-year-old Scot after progressing to the main draw from the qualifying rounds.

She will now face third seed Barbara Haas today after the Austrian’s second round opponent, German Lena Rueffer, retired during the opening set.

The other last eight matches will see experienced Turkish player Pemra Ozgen, seeded eight, take on Guiomar Maristany Zuleta De Reales from Spain, while Russian Valeria Savinykh will play Laura-Ioana Andrei from Romania.

The quarter finals will start at 11.30am, with admission free for spectators.