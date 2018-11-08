Jack Shantry to support Cricket Shropshire in his 2019 Testimonial year

Ex-Worcestershire ace Jack Shantry has chosen Cricket Shropshire as one of the groups he will support in his 2019 Testimonial year.

Jack, who was forced to retire from the First Class game last season due to a back injury, had played for the Pears since making his debut in 2009.

The left-arm seamer grew up in Shropshire and played for Reman Services (now Sentinel) and Shrewsbury as well as representing the county at Age Group level and appearing for Shropshire at Minor Counties level.

In the 2017 season he turned out for Wellington in the Birmingham League.

Cricket Shropshire Lead Officer and Director of Recreational Cricket Adrian Collins said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jack for choosing us as one of his testimonial beneficiaries.

“He has strong links to the cricket family in Shropshire and has always been a popular figure in the county.”

The first event of Shants’ 2019 testimonial year takes place at Worcestershire County Cricket Club on Friday, February 15, 2019.

The Opening Dinner will look back and celebrate “Shantry’s Match” against Surrey at New Road in 2014, when Jack became the first player in the club’s history to score a century batting at number 9 and take 10 wickets in the same match.

Guest speaker for the night is Worcestershire legend Vikram Solanki who played for Surrey in that memorable game.

The evening, which will be compered by BBC Hereford & Worcester’s Dave Bradley, will also feature footage of the match, an auction, fun and games, a superb three-course meal and a disco to dance the night away to.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed evening are just £50 per person. As a special gift, everyone attending will receive a copy of a soon to be released book entitled ‘Shantry’s Match’.

Details of further events, including a game in Shropshire, will be announced in due course.

The other charities Jack will support during his Testimonial season are Worcestershire Cricket Board and Chance to Shine.

For tickets or further details please contact Mark on 07506 747619, or email tickets@shants2019.co.uk