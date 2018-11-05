Shropshire’s Calvin Priest heading to Australia with England Counties 50+

Shropshire Over 50s opening bowler Calvin Priest is heading Down Under to play in a World Cup.

Calvin, who still plays regular Birmingham League cricket for Shifnal, has been selected as a member of the England Counties 50+ squad for the inaugural Over 50s Cricket World Cup.

The tournament is taking place in Sydney from November 20 to December 5, with England Counties 50+ facing teams from Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Wales, Canada and Pakistan.

Calvin has been one of the top performers for Shropshire in recent seasons in the Over 50s county competition which has seen the side qualify for the KO stages.

This saw him invited to take part in England Counties 50+ trials earlier this year which, combined with his consistent performances for Shropshire in the Over 50s County Championship, has seen him selected in the 16-man squad.

In the competition Down Under, each team all the others in a round-robin series, with the top four teams going forward to the semi-finals. England Counties 50+ are also due to play Australia in three ODIs during the tour.

Shropshire 50s+ Organiser Martin Chambers said: “Everyone connected with Seniors cricket in Shropshire is thrilled to see Calvin selected as part of the England Counties 50+ squad.

“He’s been a top performer for us in recent seasons leading our bowling attack. Good luck to Calvin and the rest of the squad, we’ll all be keeping a close eye on the games and hoping they can come home with the trophy!”

Calvin comes from a family with a cricketing pedigree.

His great uncle was Eric Hollies, a leg spinner who took over 2,300 First Class wickets for Warwickshire and has a stand named after him at Edgbaston, who also played 13 Tests for England.

He was the man who denied Australian legend Don Bradman the chance of becoming the only batsman to average 100 in Test cricket when he bowled him for a duck in his last innings at The Oval in 1948.

Bradman, who needed to score just four runs to achieve the landmark, ended with an average of 99.94.

England Counties 50+ squad

Gary Loveday (captain) – Berkshire

Neil Brathwaite – Essex

Sean Cooper – Suffolk

Andrew Davis – Berkshire

Fayyaz Khan – Essex

Steve Foster (vice-captain) – Yorkshire

Mel Hussain – Essex

Raja Hayat – Leicestershire

Simon Myles – Berkshire

Nick Newman – Leicestershire

Calvin Priest – Shropshire

Jason Robinson – Sussex

Scott Stratton – Sussex

Duncan Watson – Hertfordshire

Mark Wilson -Yorkshire

Julian Poulter – Surrey

Manager – Peter Rider – Essex

Assistant Manager – Ian Jones – Sussex