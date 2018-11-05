British No. 9 Maia Lumsden among the first day winners at The Shrewsbury Club

Maia Lumsden, the current British No. 9, is targeting a place in the main draw and a successful end to the year after progressing from the first qualifying round as professional tennis returned to The Shrewsbury Club.

Lumsden, a 20-year-old Scot ranked 368 in the world, eased through 6-3, 6-1 against German Julia Wachaczyk as the $25,000 Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series women’s tournament got under way.

She needed just over an hour to wrap up victory in yesterday’s opening match on Court 2 to set up a clash with Croatian Iva Primorac, a player she has beaten in both their previous meetings, in today’s second qualifying round.

Victory would secure a place in the main draw to be conducted during a civic reception at Budgen Motors on Featherbed Lane this evening.

That will include Dutch ace Arantxa Rus, currently 108 in the world, which makes her the highest ranked player to enter this week’s popular event, and British No.4 Gabriella Taylor, now a career-best 164.

Lumsden, happy with her performance against Wachaczyk, said: “It’s just one match at a time, to try and get into the main draw. I played here last year and I always love this tournament, so I’d really like to get into the main draw.

“The club’s really nice and everyone makes a great effort. It’s always really well organised and a well run event, so a lot of the players like coming here.”

Lumsden, the top seed in the qualifiers, added: “I’ve had an okay year. Recently, I’ve been playing quite well and I had a good run in France a few weeks ago to the semi-finals.

“Overall, I’ve just been trying to keep my ranking going in the right direction which it has been, so I’m happy with that. This is probably my last event of the year, so it would be nice to have a good finish.”

Freya Christie, another rising British star, also enjoyed progress on the opening day of the tournament by beating German Anna Gabric 6-4, 6-4.

Christie, who reached the 2015 final at The Shrewsbury Club when she lost to French player Oceane Dodin, will celebrate her 21st birthday this week.

The other British players to come through the first qualifying round were Eden Silva, who overcame fellow Brit Lillian Mould 6-2, 6-1, and Ella Taylor, who was 4-1 up in the opening set against Cristiana Ferrando when her Italian opponent had to retire.

Today’s second qualifying round matches will start at 10.30am, with admission free for spectators to enjoy the action on The Shrewsbury Club’s indoor courts throughout the week.