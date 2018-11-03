Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

John Askey will live to fight another day, as a brace from Luke Waterfall claims Shrewsbury Town their first away victory of the season.

The sword of Damocles was hanging over the head of John Askey prior to kick-off, and when former Sheffield United striker James Hanson opened the scoring, the ex-Macclesfield boss must have been fearing the worst.

But an unlikely double from maligned centre-back Luke Waterfall eased the pressure ever so slightly on John Askey.

Town made four changes from the side that lost 3-0 against Oxford United. Steve Arnold, Mat Sadler, Alex Gilliead, and Aaron Amadi-Holloway, were drafted in at the expense of Joel Coleman, Ryan Haynes, James Bolton, and Lee Angol.

AFC Wimbledon had lost six games on the bounce heading into this contest, but they made the brighter start in the opening half an hour.

Former Charlton Athletic winger Scott Wagstaff drove the ball into the box, but the forwards failed to make a telling connection.

Neal Ardley was also feeling the heat heading into the match with his six-year reign at the club appearing close to an end. However, his side showed a lot of fight in the first half, but Tom Soares couldn’t make the best of Joe Piggott’s fine cross.

The home side continued to force the issue. Mitch Pinnock’s accurate corner was met by Terrell Thomas, but his effort sailed wide.

AFC Wimbledon finally got the goal that their play had merited. Another brilliant Mitch Pinnock corner found James Hanson at the back stick. The striker scored his 2nd goal for the club by nodding home from close range.

Shrewsbury Town were lacklustre in the first half, as they struggled to create any chances in a poor display.

But John Askey’s words at half-time appeared to galvanise the visitors. Feji Okenabirhie collected a cutting-edge pass. His low attempt was parried to safety by Joe McDonnell.

Just before the hour mark, Shrewsbury levelled. Greg Docherty’s corner was headed back into the danger area by Aaron Amadi-Holloway. Chaos ensued inside the area, but Luke Waterfall was alive to prod the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors survived a scare as Mitch Pinnock’s sublime free-kick was saved onto the post by Steve Arnold, and Mat Sadler snuffed out the rebound to deny Jake Jervis.

At the other end, the ball fell kindly to Greg Docherty outside the box. The Rangers loanee drilled the effort narrowly past the target.

It looked as if a point was the likely outcome, but Luke Waterfall had other ideas. Just before stoppage time, Greg Docherty’s cross was powered home by the ex Lincoln City defender.

Relief at full-time for John Askey, attentions now turn to the next league game at home to Rochdale.

But before then, Town welcome Salford City in the FA Cup next Sunday, and will visit Crewe in the final Checkatrade Trophy group game the following Tuesday.

AFC Wimbledon welcome Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday, and travel to Haringey Borough in the FA Cup. Their next league game sees them visit Doncaster Rovers.

Attendance: 4,066 (355 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

AFC Wimbledon: (4-4-2)

24. McDonnell, 20. Sibbick, 6. Thomas, 4. Oshilaja, 3. Purrington, 7. Wagstaff, 8. Hartigan (86), 19. Soares, 11. Pinnock, 18. Hanson (53), 39. Pigott

Subs: 1. King, 2. Watson, 9. Appiah (86), 10. Jervis (53), 14. Trotter, 28. Egan, 32. Burey

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 12. Okenabirhie, 20. Holloway, 18. Gilliead (45)

Subs: 1. Coleman, 9. Angol, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 21. Eisa, 27. Sears, 28. Laurent (45)

Other League One Results:

Barnsley 1 – 0 Southend

Blackpool 0 – 3 Bristol Rovers

Bradford 0 – 1 Portsmouth

Charlton 2 – 0 Doncaster

Coventry 1 – 1 Accrington

Gillingham 3 – 0 Fleetwood

Plymouth 0 – 2 Sunderland

Rochdale 0 – 0 Luton

Scunthorpe 3 – 3 Oxford

Walsall 1 – 3 Burton

Wycombe 1 – 0 Peterborough