UK’s Top Football Freestylers to compete in Telford this weekend

Over 35 football freestylers from the UK and abroad will be competing in Telford this weekend to take home the Ultimate Freestyle Football Championship title.

The competition, dubbed ‘Ultimate Freestyle’ is taking place in conjunction with the annual car show event Ultimate Stance at Telford International Centre on Sunday 4th November. Doors open as early as 9am to the public for the whole event but the freestyle football action ‘kicks off’ at 11am.

Organisers of the Ultimate Freestyle event include Ash Randall & Stephen Gray whom are professional football freestylers and World Record holders themselves and BMX Flatlander Keelan Phillips who is a 3 time European Champion and knows a lot about what it takes to be the best.

Freestyle Football, a new and innovative sport of it’s own, has been growing globally at a rapid rate. The focus is simply on the individual and the ball: no goals, no teams and sky is the limit! It demonstrates both incredible athleticism and creativity to control the ball in wide variety of combinations using different parts of the body.

Ultimate Freestyle, although this being it’s first year of existence has even managed to attract competitors from abroad, these include Kerron Ford – the freestyle football champion from Trinidad & Tobago, Quaresma Dos Santos aka ‘Wiwi’ from France who has a very unique break dance style, and also the current Irish champion Conor Reynolds.

With £600 in prize money up for grabs along with various other prizes to it’s no wonder that competitors of varying ability have shown an interest in competing in this freestyle competition, something that are few and far between in the UK still.

”Freestyle Football’s popularity has been fuelled by social media videos over the last few years, so an opportunity like this to bring so many football freestylers, content creators & influencers together from the community is something we are really proud we can do” said Ash Randall who has set a staggering 19 Guiness World Records during his nine-year career as a professional freestyle footballer.

Steve Gray added: “I’ve been freestyling for over 10 years and this event I see as an opportunity to give something back to this fantastic sport and community. I’ve competed loads of times and still do, I know what it feels like and I hope that the competitors will be able to get the same kind of buzz. Our competition is open to absolutely anyone and we’ve tried to utilize a format that will give these guys the opportunity to really show what they can do on stage and serve as good practice/experience regardless of whether this is their first time or their 50th.”

“There are not many opportunities for big groups of football freestylers to come together, never mind in a competition situation, so we thought we would step in and make it happen ourselves.”

There have various sponsors including Nakd/Trek as well as Benefit Drinks who will all be supplying their free products to those who attend the event. But the main support has come from an independent clothing brand from Croydon, London – Mula Cake who have kindly invested in the event and without the additional support many aspects would not be made possible.

With over 86 pop up stores around the UK, the streetwear brand is on the rise and founder Dexter Simms jumped at the opportunity to get involved with this niche and relatively new sport.

“We’re super excited to be a part of this event and can’t wait to see all the talent. Hopefully it will be the first of many and as we keep the community close to our heart we intend to get the whole community caked up in Telford!”

Overall the event is shaping up nicely as the freestyle athletes are training hard to bring their very best skills on the day. With some of the brightest freestyle talents on board and a fantastic venue in the Telford International Centre this is one event not to be missed.