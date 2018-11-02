Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Two struggling sides meet at the Cherry Records Stadium on Saturday with both manager’s feeling the pressure.

John Askey has told local media that he could be gone after tomorrow’s game if Shrewsbury fail to win.

His opposite number Neal Ardley, is also feeling the heat, as AFC Wimbledon struggle for points and goals.

Charlie Colkett (foot) remains unavailable, but Abo Eisa (knee) is back in contention. Shaun Whalley, will miss up to a month of action with a calf injury.

Alex Rodman’s solitary strike gave Town the victory in the corresponding fixture last season. Shrewsbury have lost just one of the last eight matches against Wimbledon.

The hosts will be without Tyler Garratt (knee) and Anthony Wordsworth (Achilles). Winger Andy Barcham (calf) is also expected to miss out.

But striker Jake Jervis will return to the squad, after being ineligible to feature against his parent club Luton in last week’s 2-0 defeat.

AFC Wimbledon currently occupy 23rd place in the League One standings.

Possible Line Ups:

AFC Wimbledon: (4-5-1)

24. McDonnell, 4. Oshilaja, 5. Nightingale, 26. McDonald, 3. Purrington, 7. Wagstaff, 14. Trotter, 8. Hartigan, 19. Soares, 9. Appiah, 10. Jervis

Subs: 1. King, 2. Watson, 6. Thomas, 11. Pinnock, 18. Hanson, 28. Egan, 39. Pigott

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 2. Emmanuel, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty, 3. Haynes, 9. Angol, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Sadler, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 21. Eisa, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Other League One Fixtures:

Barnsley V Southend

Blackpool V Bristol Rovers

Bradford V Portsmouth

Charlton V Doncaster

Coventry V Accrington

Gillingham V Fleetwood

Plymouth V Sunderland

Rochdale V Luton

Scunthorpe V Oxford

Walsall V Burton

Wycombe V Peterborough