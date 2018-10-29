Host of first-time winners at Tennis Shropshire’s Senior Doubles Championships

Two married couples were celebrating after featuring among the first-time winners at Tennis Shropshire’s Senior Doubles Championships.

The men’s over-50s event was won by Karl Dunn and Phil Barton, with their wives Sue Dunn and Cath Barton teaming up to claim victory in the ladies over-50s event.

The men’s final proved the closest of six competitive finals played at The Shrewsbury Club as Karl and Phil prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 in a championship tie break against Ian James and Chris Passey.

There was also a first county triumph for Sue and Cath as they joined forces to defeat Louisa Fisher and Mikaela Sales.

Spectators were treated to some really entertaining tennis during the sixth finals day of the popular annual event.

The men’s over-35s final saw Simon Bird and Adrian Tant, who both captain senior men’s county teams, become first-time winners against two more county players, Dean King and Andy Tellwright, in a high quality match.

In the ladies over-35s event, Cheryl Evans and Gemma Cordingley were pushed by Elena Griffiths and Fiona Edwards before prevailing in two sets to also claim their first county doubles title.

A competitive ladies over-60s final ended in triumph for newcomer Judy King and Liz Boyle as they overcame five-time winners Jane Williams and Gill Snodgrass to receive the Rosie Wallace trophy, donated by Rosie’s tennis friends in her memory, while the men’s over-65s final saw Mike Paul and Ian MacDonald defeat Mike Shaw and Geoff Norton in another entertaining match.

A number of different clubs were represented in Newport’s Boughey Gardens, Bridgnorth, Broseley, Cound, Ludlow, Shifnal, The Shrewsbury Club, Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club and Wem.

A total of 34 players took part, among them 16 Shropshire county team players, with thanks extended by organisers Liz Boyle and Merill Holt to Jilly Broadbent, the president of Tennis Shropshire, for presenting the medals, to Mike Shaw and Janet Norton for their help and to Simon Haddleton and The Shrewsbury Club for their assistance.