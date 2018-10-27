Match Report: Oxford United 3 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town failed to build on their midweek victory as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat against Oxford United.

Josh Ruffles and Gavin Whyte put Karl Robinson’s side 2-0 up with less than 15 minutes on the clock. Marcus Browne wrapped up the points late in the second half, as Shrewsbury’s poor away form shows no signs of abating.

John Askey named the same eleven that beat Barnsley 3-1. Abo Eisa retuned from a knee injury to replace Lenell John-Lewis on the bench.

It took just three minutes for the home side to take the lead. A deep corner was met by former Coventry City midfielder Josh Ruffles who headed home.

Shrewsbury struggled to get a foot hold and found themselves 2-0 down soon after. Full-back Tony McMahon swung a cross into the danger area, and Gavin Whyte rose highest to give the home side a dream start.

A succession of fouls abrupted the rhythm of the contest, as Oxford looked in no danger of conceding.

Shrewsbury started the second half brightly but lacked an attacking edge despite plenty of endeavour.

In the 65th minute, Oliver Norburn fired a cross into the path of Luke Waterfall. The defender was denied by a terrific stop from ex Blackburn Rovers keeper Simon Eastwood.

The game ebbed and flowed, but Luke Waterfall’s chance was Shrewsbury’s only effort worth noting.

The U’s wrapped up the points as the game drew to a close. The home side broke in numbers, and Marcus Browne applied the finish to pile the misery onto the visitors.

The disappointing loss sees Salop drop to 19th, whilst Oxford remain in 21st. Shrewsbury travel to AFC Wimbledon next Saturday, whilst Oxford visit Scunthorpe United.

Attendance: 8,697 (594 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-1-4-1)

1. Eastwood, 29. McMahon, 5. Nelson, 4. Dickie, 14. Ruffles, 15. Mousinho, 16. Whyte, 8. Brannagan, 17. Henry (73), 12. Holmes (84), 19. Mackie (90)

Subs: 3.Garbutt, 6. Hanson (84), 9. Smith (90), 10. Browne (73), 11. Carruthers, 13. Shearer, 23. Long

Subs Not Used: 3.Garbutt, 11. Carruthers, 13. Shearer, 23. Long

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 2. Emmanuel, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 8. Docherty (64), 3. Haynes (88), 9. Angol (53), 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Sadler, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway (53), 21. Eisa (88), 28. Laurent (64), 38. Barnett

Subs Not Used: 5. Sadler, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 38. Barnett

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 2 Luton

Accrington 1 – 1 Portsmouth

Barnsley 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Burton 1 – 2 Peterborough

Coventry 2 – 1 Doncaster

Fleetwood 3 – 2 Blackpool

Gillingham 4 – 0 Bradford

Rochdale 1 – 0 Charlton

Scunthorpe 1 – 4 Plymouth

Sunderland 3 – 0 Southend

Walsall 3 – 2 Wycombe