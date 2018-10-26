Match Preview: Oxford United V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town visit Oxford on Saturday buoyed by their midweek victory against Barnsley.

A comfortable victory for Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, gave fans something to smile about.

John Askey abandoned his 4-4-2/4-3-3 system in favour of a 3-5-2 one, which appeared to work more favourably.

In terms of team news, Town has learnt that the injury to Shaun Whalley is worse than first feared. The winger will be out for between four and five weeks. Charlie Colkett (foot) and Abo Eisa (knee) remain unavailable for selection.

Shrewsbury’s last victory at Oxford came on Boxing Day 2014, in which James Collins and Mark Ellis scored in a 2-0 win.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson could be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste who has a shoulder problem.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jonathan Obika is out with a potentially serious knee injury.

Oxford who drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic in midweek, occupy 21st position in League One.

Possible Line Ups:

Oxford United: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Eastwood, 29. McMahon, 4. Dickie, 5. Nelson, 14. Ruffles, 15. Mousinho, 8. Brannagan, 17. Henry, 12. Holmes, 10. Browne, 19. Mackie

Subs: 6. Hanson, 9. Smith, 11. Carruthers, 16. Whyte, 22, Raglan, 23. Long, 41. Mitchell

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 2. Emmanuel, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 3. Haynes, 9. Angol, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Sadler, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Other League One Fixtures:

AFC Wimbledon V Luton

Accrington V Portsmouth

Barnsley V Bristol Rovers

Burton V Peterborough

Coventry V Doncaster

Fleetwood V Blackpool

Gillingham V Bradford

Rochdale V Charlton

Scunthorpe V Plymouth

Sunderland V Southend

Walsall V Wycombe