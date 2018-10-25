Mad Jack’s 5 cross country race returns to Attingham this November

‘Mad Jack’s 5’ the popular five mile cross country race organised by Shrewsbury Athletics Club will be taking place at Attingham Park in November.

The race is a joint venture between Shrewsbury AC and the National Trust, set in the extensive grounds of the National Trust’s Attingham Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer at Attingham Park said, “It’s the eleventh time that ‘Mad Jack’s 5’ has taken place at Attingham, it’s more popular each year and is always an exhilarating race through the parkland at Attingham!”

The multi-terrain cross country course is approximately five miles with the majority of the course off road and includes a mixture of pasture land where cattle, sheep and deer can be seen. The course also passes through wooded areas with obstacles such as fallen trees and several wet marsh-like areas (dependent upon weather conditions leading up to the race and on the day).

On the home stretch, and as runners head for the finish line the course takes in the ‘paddock pond’ where competitors run or wade through still water, approximately 0.5 metres deep. Runners are advised to be prepared for mud and cold water at this popular feature of the race.

The race takes place at 11am on Saturday 10 November entrants for the race must be over 16 years old. Places can be booked online via www.runbritain.com up to Thursday 1 November and cost £10.00 per affiliated adult, and £12.00 per non-affiliated adult. Entries can also be made on the day if places are still left at £15.00 per adult up to the race limit of 500.

For more information on Mad Jack’s 5 visit the Shrewsbury Athletics Club website.

Admission to Attingham Park for up to two adults and three children on the day is included with each entry (when arriving together).