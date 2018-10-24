Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 1 Barnsley

Shrewsbury Town bounce back from the weekend defeat to ease the pressure on manager John Askey.

Greg Docherty and Oliver Norburn gave Shrewsbury a commanding 2-0 first half lead. Ethan Pinnock pulled one back for Barnsley after the break, but Luke Waterfall’s first goal for the club sealed all three points.

John Askey made four changes from the side that lost 2-0 against Sunderland on Saturday. Shaun Whalley, Alex Gilliead, Josh Laurent, and Mat Sadler, were replaced by Feji Okenabirhie, James Bolton, Ryan Haynes, and Oliver Norburn,

Shrewsbury made a superb start to the match and found themselves ahead inside two minutes. Josh Emmanuel’s tantalising delivery into the box was fumbled by Tykes keeper Adam Davies. Rangers loanee Greg Doherty fired the rebound home.

Lee Angol had a couple of efforts that missed the target, as Shrewsbury continued to boss proceedings.

In the 23rd minute, Town deservedly extended their lead. Oliver Norburn struck an effort from the edge of the box which took a deflection and found its way into the back of the net.

The Tykes were extremely poor in the first half, but began the second half with much more vigour.

Former Leeds United midfielder Alex Mowatt, saw his shot pushed to safety by Joel Coleman.

In the 49th minute, the visitors pulled a goal back. Town failed to clear their lines as the ball bounced around in the penalty area, and defender Ethan Pinnock prodded beyond Coleman.

At the other end, Adam Davies was alive to deny Feji Okenabirhie, as Town weathered the Barnsley storm.

They put the game to bed in the 68th minute as they notched a third. Luke Waterfall controlled Greg Docherty’s cross, and calmly put the ball beyond the Barnsley keeper.

Barnsley boss Darren Stendal allowed his frustration to get the better of him. He clashed with the Shrewsbury bench towards the end of the contest, and was sent to the stands for his troubles.

The win sees Salop move up to 18th, whilst Barnsley remains in 5th. Shrewsbury visit Oxford United on Saturday, whilst Barnsley are at home to Bristol Rovers.

Attendance: 5,587 (852 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Coleman, 13. Bolton, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 2. Emmanuel, 8. Docherty (88), 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 3. Haynes (66), 9. Angol, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 5. Sadler, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 20. Holloway, 28. Laurent (66), 38. Barnett (88)

Barnsley: (4-2-3-1)

1. Davies, 12. Cavare, 6. Lindsey, 5. Pinnock, 28. B. Williams, 4. Dougall (21), 27. Mowatt, 20. Potts (61), 21. Steven-Bahre, 26. Thiam (73), 19. Moore

Subs: 7. Hedges (73), 8. McGeehan (21), 10. Moncur (61), 13. Walton, 18. Jackson, 22. J. Williams 33. Brown,

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 1 – 0 Scunthorpe

Bradford 2 – 4 Coventry

Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Charlton 1 – 1 Oxford

Doncaster 0 – 1 Sunderland

Luton 4 – 1 Accrington

Peterborough 1 – 0 Fleetwood

Plymouth 3 – 1 Gillingham

Portsmouth 2 – 2 Burton

Southend 3 – 0 Walsall

Wycombe 3 – 0 Rochdale