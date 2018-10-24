Last year’s runner-up in line to play in top Shrewsbury tennis tournament again

Rising stars of British and European tennis are heading to Shrewsbury to play early next month – with last year’s runner-up Lesley Kerkhove in line to return.

The provisional entry list for the Budgen Motors GB Pro-Series women’s event at The Shrewsbury Club has been unveiled.

Netherlands Fed Cup player Kerkhove, beaten in last year’s final by German star Anna-Lena Friedsam, could be back in Shrewsbury while another Dutch player Arantxa Rus, currently 111 in the world, is the highest ranked player among the provisional entrants.

Some of Britain’s leading players, including Gabriella Taylor, also feature on the entry list for the $25,000 International Tennis Federation event, which takes place at the Sundorne Road venue’s indoor courts between November 4-10.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, stressed he was excited about the quality of players who could be taking part in next month’s event.

“It looks like being a high quality line up,” he said. “While things can, of course, change between now and the tournament getting under way, there’s lots of excellent players on the provisional entry list.

“We will know a little nearer the time which players will definitely be coming to Shrewsbury.

“But we are really looking forward to the tournament and it’s always exciting when the entry list is first released.”

Many leading names in women’s tennis, including this year’s Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber and top British player Johanna Konta, have taken part in tournaments at The Shrewsbury Club in the past.

Admission will once again be free for spectators throughout the week.