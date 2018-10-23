Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Barnsley

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Sunderland when Barnsley visit this evening.

A capacity crowd saw Shrewsbury fall to a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland, with Town struggling to conjure any real attacking opportunities.

The discontent amongst Shrewsbury fans is growing, as criticism of John Askey grows. But a positive result and performance against Barnsley could inject new life into the side.

Influential winger Shaun Whalley could miss the Tykes visit with a calf problem suffered on Saturday.

Charlie Colkett (foot) remains out, whilst Abo Eisa (knee) is closing in on a return to the squad.

Oliver Norburn provided some joy for Town as a second half substitute at the weekend, he could start – whilst Ryan Haynes may be given a chance to impress.

Shrewsbury’s last home victory against Barnsley was a 1-0 success all the way back in September 1986. They have won just one of the last seven meetings.

Midfielder Daniel Pinillos is banned for the visits after picking up his 5th yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic.

Striker Cauley Woodrow may return to the squad following a muscle injury, but Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove remain unavailable.

Barnsley occupies 5th place in the League One standings.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 3. Haynes, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 29. Norburn, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 6. Beckles, 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 27. Sears, 38. Barnett

Barnsley: (4-2-3-1)

1. Davies, 12. Cavare, 5. Pinnock, 6. Lindsey, 7. Hedges, 4. Dougall, 27. Mowatt, 20. Potts, 20. Potts, 8. McGeehan, 10. Moncur, 33. Brown

Subs: 13. Walton, 18. Jackson, 19. Moore, 25. Woodrow, 26. Thiam, 28. Williams, 29. Adeboyejo

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V Scunthorpe

Bradford V Coventry

Bristol Rovers V AFC Wimbledon

Charlton V Oxford

Doncaster V Sunderland

Luton V Accrington

Peterborough V Fleetwood

Plymouth V Gillingham

Southend V Walsall

Wycombe V Rochdale