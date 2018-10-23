Bridgnorth golfers take first and second at County Open Golf Championship

Two Bridgnorth golfers are celebrating after taking first and second at the 2018 County Open Golf Championship.

The 2018 Shropshire & Herefordshire Union of Golf Clubs Open Championship was played at Mile End Golf Club.

There were 33 entries of professional and amateur golfers and Ace Golfers Conor White and Callum Brown, who are members of Bridgnorth Golf Club took first and second.

Conor had two very steady rounds scoring 4 under for both rounds and after the competition.

Speaking of the win, Conor said: “I had a good start with birdies on the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th holes but then made a few bogeys in the middle of the round. I managed to finish strongly though after making an unusual bogey on the 17th hole. As it was my honour on the tee to the downhill par 3, we were all undecided on which club to take so I pulled out a 9 iron and hit it straight down the flag. It was looking very good from the tee. Unfortunately, it landed on the front of the green and spun back into the water. I took my shoes and socks off to play the shot as it was sitting just above the water surface. I splashed it out over the other side of the green and got up and down for bogey, finishing with a birdie to make up for the lost shot on 17.

“The second round had a very shaky start being 2 over par through the first 4 holes. Thankfully I was able to get it going off the tee again and put myself in good positions to make birdies and, sure enough, 6 or 7 of them were to follow. One of them being a 2 on the 17th which had given me trouble in the first round.”

Callum was 3 over par after the first round but had a fantastic second round, which Callum said: “I hit my irons great and holed some putts at good times in the round, I had 8 birdies and an eagle, but also 3 bogeys, 2 of which were 3 putts from 15 feet, I hit 17greens in regulation and had 29 putts to shoot -7 under for a new course record and second place.”