Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 Sunderland

A capacity crowd saw Shrewsbury Town fall to a 2-0 defeat against former Premier League outfit Sunderland.

Omar Beckles’ own goal and Luke O’Nien’s effort gave the Black Cats a comfortable victory in Shropshire this afternoon.

John Askey made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Fleetwood. Greg Docherty, Lee Angol, and Anthony Grant replaced Feji Okenabirhie, Lenell John-Lewis, and Oliver Norburn.

Neither side created any clear-cut chances in the opening stages with both defences on top. Lee Cattermole had the first effort for the visitors, but he fired comfortably over the bar.

In the 35th minute, Shrewsbury could count themselves very unfortunate not to take the lead. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick evaded Sunderland’s defenders and agonisingly struck the post.

Shrewsbury struggled to seize the initiative, and Sunderland took first blood in the 59th minute. A cross was aimed in-towards former Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan, Omar Beckles inadvertently prodded the ball into his own net.

At the other end Aaron Amadi-Holloway fed Oliver Norburn, but the midfielder couldn’t generate the required power to beat Jon McLaughlin.

With seven minutes remaining Jack Ross’ side sealed the win. Luke O’Nien kept his composure to strike the ball beyond Joel Coleman.

Shrewsbury face Barnsley at home on Tuesday night, whilst Sunderland visit Doncaster.

Attendance: 9,007 (1,640 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3.Haynes (69), 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway (69), 29. Norburn (77), 38. Barnett

Sunderland: (4-4-2)

1. McLaughlin, 2. Matthews, 15. Baldwin, 12. Flanagan, 16. James, 8. McGeough, 7. Maguire, 6. Cattermole, 19. McGeady (57), 17. Sinclair (82), 20. Maja (54)

Subs: 5. Ozturk, 10. Honeyman (57), 11. Gooch (54), 13. O’Nien (82), 25. Ruiter, 37. Mumba, 48. Mbunga-Kimpioka

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Bradford 0 – 2 Rochdale

Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Oxford

Charlton 2 – 0 Barnsley

Doncaster 3 – 3 Gillingham

Luton 2 – 0 Walsall

Peterborough 0 – 1 Accrington

Plymouth 2 – 3 Burton

Portsmouth 1 – 0 Fleetwood

Southend 1 – 2 Coventry

Wycombe 3 – 2 Scunthorpe