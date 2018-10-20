Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 2 Sunderland

A capacity crowd saw Shrewsbury Town fall to a 2-0 defeat against former Premier League outfit Sunderland.
Omar Beckles’ own goal and Luke O’Nien’s effort gave the Black Cats a comfortable victory in Shropshire this afternoon.
John Askey made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Fleetwood. Greg Docherty, Lee Angol, and Anthony Grant replaced Feji Okenabirhie, Lenell John-Lewis, and Oliver Norburn.
Neither side created any clear-cut chances in the opening stages with both defences on top. Lee Cattermole had the first effort for the visitors, but he fired comfortably over the bar.
In the 35th minute, Shrewsbury could count themselves very unfortunate not to take the lead. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick evaded Sunderland’s defenders and agonisingly struck the post.
Shrewsbury struggled to seize the initiative, and Sunderland took first blood in the 59th minute. A cross was aimed in-towards former Burton Albion defender Tom Flanagan, Omar Beckles inadvertently prodded the ball into his own net.
At the other end Aaron Amadi-Holloway fed Oliver Norburn, but the midfielder couldn’t generate the required power to beat Jon McLaughlin.
With seven minutes remaining Jack Ross’ side sealed the win. Luke O’Nien kept his composure to strike the ball beyond Joel Coleman.
Shrewsbury face Barnsley at home on Tuesday night, whilst Sunderland visit Doncaster.
Attendance: 9,007 (1,640 away fans)
Team Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)
1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead
Subs: 3.Haynes (69), 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway (69), 29. Norburn (77), 38. Barnett
Sunderland: (4-4-2)
1. McLaughlin, 2. Matthews, 15. Baldwin, 12. Flanagan, 16. James, 8. McGeough, 7. Maguire, 6. Cattermole, 19. McGeady (57), 17. Sinclair (82), 20. Maja (54)
Subs: 5. Ozturk, 10. Honeyman (57), 11. Gooch (54), 13. O’Nien (82), 25. Ruiter, 37. Mumba, 48. Mbunga-Kimpioka
Other League One Results:
Blackpool 2 – 0 AFC Wimbledon
Bradford 0 – 2 Rochdale
Bristol Rovers 0 – 0 Oxford
Charlton 2 – 0 Barnsley
Doncaster 3 – 3 Gillingham
Luton 2 – 0 Walsall
Peterborough 0 – 1 Accrington
Plymouth 2 – 3 Burton
Portsmouth 1 – 0 Fleetwood
Southend 1 – 2 Coventry
Wycombe 3 – 2 Scunthorpe