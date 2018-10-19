Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Sunderland

Shrewsbury face former Premier League outfit Sunderland for the first time in a league fixture since 1989.

The clash on Saturday will be just the 10th meeting between these sides, with Shrewsbury failing to win any of the previous nine matches.

John Askey has no new injury concerns. Charlie Colkett (foot) and Abo Eisa (knee) remain out.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is likely to return to the squad after missing the Fleetwood defeat through illness.

Oliver Norburn has been unwell during the week, but he should be fit to face the Black Cats.

Adnan Januzaj scored the game’s only goal the last time these sides met in August 2016 – which saw Shrewsbury eliminated from the League Cup.

Bryan Oviedo and Max Power are both suspended for the visitors, but Luke O’Nien could return after illness.

Sunderland occupies 5th place in League One after beating Bradford City 2-1 a fortnight ago.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 8. Docherty, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway, 38. Barnett, 42. Grant

Sunderland: (4-4-2)

1. McLaughlin, 2. Matthews, 12. Flanagan, 15. Baldwin, 16. James, 7. Maguire, 6. Cattermole, 8. McGeouch, 19. McGeady, 17. Sinclair, 20. Maja

Subs: 5. Ozturk, 10. Honeyman, 21. Robson, 22. O’Nien, 25. Ruiter, 37. Mumba, 48. Mbunga-Kimpioka

Other League One Fixtures:

Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon

Bradford V Rochdale

Bristol Rovers V Oxford

Charlton V Barnsley

Doncaster V Gillingham

Luton V Walsall

Peterborough V Accrington

Plymouth V Burton

Portsmouth V Fleetwood

Southend V Coventry

Wycombe V Scunthorpe