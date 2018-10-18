Three young Shrewsbury gymnasts crowned regional champions

Three young gymnasts from Shrewsbury Gymnastics Academy have each been crowned individual West Midlands champions at the Regional Gymnastics Levels.

Fiona Morfill took home the top spot in the Level 2 14+ category, Darcy Fletcher in Level 4 12+ and Zoe Ward was on top of the podium in the Level 4 10/11yrs.

Six other gymnasts in the club also came away with top three finishes. Lucie Thouvenin earned a silver and Evee Stevenson-Lea bronze in the Level 2 12/13 category, Lilia Banks won silver in the Level 4 12+ and Grace Gray bagged bronze in the Level 4 10/11 years.

Shrewsbury Gymnastics Academy moved into their own dedicated gymnastics facility in June this year and attribute this success to both their new venue and the hard work of their gymnasts and highly qualified team of coaches.

Club Co-Director, Olivia Smith said, “We were delighted with the results, the girls have worked extremely hard in training over the past few months and their commitment has really paid off. Being able to now train on a full-sized Olympic sprung floor, with large foam training pits means we can offer an even higher level of provision, as well as developing our classes for all ages and abilities.”