Shropshire’s Jonathan Caldecott wins award for outstanding contribution to coaching

Shropshire’s Jonathan Caldecott is still coming to terms with winning a national cricket award for his Outstanding Contribution to Coaching.

He is now hoping it will help raise the profile of the Shropshire Disability squads he coaches to bring more people into the sport.

Jonathan, from Market Drayton, was presented with the award by England batsman Ollie Pope at the special OSCAs (Outstanding Service to Cricket Awards) held at Lord’s recently.

He said: “There were three of us on the shortlist, and I was just pleased and privileged to be one of them, so to hear my name read out as the winner was a bit overwhelming.

“Most of my life I’ve dreamed of something like this. I’m so proud and deeply honoured,” he added.

And he revealed the inspiration for a life-long love of the sport was his blind grandfather.

“As a young man, I was taken to my first match by my blind grandfather. I was his eyes so I had to tell him what was going on in the field of play, where all the fielders were and what the batsmen and bowlers were doing.

“That was my first experience of disability cricket and it’s grown from there.”

He is the coach for the Shropshire Disability sides, with the D40 team making two finals and three semi-finals in the last five years, and was delighted to see the S9 side make the semi-final for the first time this season.

“The group of people I work with, they are just fantastic. I don’t see them as any different from myself. They are just people, just cricketers. That is all they want to be treated as.”

“With the Shropshire Disability side, we are all part of one family, everyone is able to confide in one another and it works really well.”

He is also the lead coach for St Georges CC’s Disability section, lead coach across all age groups at Market Drayton, and the coach for England’s CFPD (Cricket Federation for People with Disabilities) side in a role which has seen him travel across the country to some of the major grounds such as Old Trafford, Headingley and Lord’s.

He does it alongside his day job at Muller in Market Drayton, and adds: “I’m able to do it all thanks to the love and support of my wife Elaine. We have been together for 41 years and she has backed me all the way.”

Jonathan believes cricket is a great game to be involved with: “It grabs you with all the highs and low involved in the game.

“It is also a very social game, you spend a lot of time with your team-mates and you get together and grow up together with some really good people.”

And he is hoping that more people will hear about the sport and come along to join the cricket family as a result of his award.

“The squad has grown over the last few years with our D40 side making the national final and the S9 side making the semi-final for the first time ever this year.

“The S9 squad asked me why they had done so well this year and I told them it was because they had started to listen! But you do get into the habit of winning and you learn how to do it.

“With the D40 side, we are tired of being the bridesmaids and want to win the title. I’m sure there are a lot more people out there who could be involved in the side, they just don’t know of our existence.

“Hopefully we can keep raising the profile and let people know what we do and they can come and join in, and we can take the sides to the next level.”