Fifth Bridgnorth 10k to be bigger and better

The fifth Bridgnorth 10k race, which starts at 11am on Sunday October 28, is set to be bigger and better than ever.

The annual event was fully subscribed in July due to its popularity and past successes.

“We have increased the number of places from 350 to 400 this year and they were all still all taken in record time and we even have a long waiting list of around 40 people who would like to take part,” said Scott Mathers, secretary of Bridgnorth Running Club, who organise and provide around 100 marshals for the race.

“People seem to love it and come from all over the region to take part. It is a challenging road race which starts and finishes at our iconic Town Hall and it is well organised and well supported by local people.

“Runners particularly appreciate the specially-commissioned Bridgnorth medal they get, together with a goodie bag, on finishing. We also have prizes for top three male and female winners.

“Most of our participants come from outside the town and many of them stay for the afternoon, enjoying lunch here with friends and family, so we know that the 10k gives a real boost to the local economy,” Scott added.

The route does an anti clockwise loop of the town, taking in Riverside, Castle Walk, Ludlow Rd and the bypass, finishing with a sprint up Railway St.

The Bridgnorth Brownies are overseeing a water station at the half way point at the bottom of Ludlow Road and the last runner is expected at around 12.30pm.

“This year we’re raising money for League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital, to mark 70 years of the NHS, and Royal British Legion to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War,” Scott explained.

The High St is closed from 6am until approximately 2:30pm.

Scott concluded: “We want to make everyone aware of the route so they can come out and cheer on the runners, but they should also be aware of possible delays and hopefully be patient with competitors and marshals.”

The race is sponsored by Craven Dunnill and supported by many other local businesses.