Match Report: Fleetwood Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s recent run of good form has come to an end after suffering a narrow defeat against Fleetwood.

First half goals courtesy of Paddy Madden and Wes Burns put Joey Barton’s outfit in the driving seat. Josh Laurent scored his first goal for Shrewsbury to halve the deficit, but John Askey’s side couldn’t locate an equaliser.

The visitors made two changes from the side that beat Accrington Stanley in the previous league fixture. Feji Okenabirhie and Lenell John-Lewis replaced Lee Angol and Anthony Grant who missed the squad through illness.

Fleetwood dominated the early proceedings and were awarded for their endeavours in the 19th minute. Ashley Hunter drifted a cross into the box and former Scunthorpe United striker Paddy Madden glanced a header beyond Joel Coleman.

Shrewsbury struggled to get a foot hold in the game and found opportunities at a premium. However, Fleetwood adapted to the blustery conditions and doubled their advantage in the 29th minute. Paddy Madden slotted a pass through to Wes Burns who fired beyond Coleman to make it 2-0.

At the other end, Feji Okenabirhie tried to squeeze a shot in from a tight angle but he couldn’t trouble Alex Cairns.

Shrewsbury improved after the break, and looked better on the ball. They were rewarded for their efforts in the 57th minute. Shaun Whalley cantered past his marker before drilling the ball into the box. Josh Laurent arrived on the scene to place his shot beyond Cairns.

The away side continued to put pressure on the Fleetwood backline but were not creating clear cut chances.

In stoppage time, Alex Cairns flew across goal to deny Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

The defeat sees Town in 17th whilst Fleetwood rise to 8th. Shrewsbury welcome Sunderland next weekend, whilst the Cod Army visit leaders Portsmouth.

Attendance: 2,983

Team Line Ups:

Fleetwood Town: (4-4-2)

1. Cairns, 29. Sheron, 5. Eastham, 20. Morgan, 18. Taylor, 2. Coyle, 38. J. Wallace (43), 23. R. Wallace (89), 22. Hunter, 17. Madden, 7. Burns

Subs: 4. Holt (71), 8. Dempsey (89), 12. Bolger, 14. Long (43, 71), 16. Jones, 27. Biggins, 35. Rydel

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 12. Okenabirhie (45), 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent (90), 7. Whalley, 14. John-Lewis (45), 18. Gilliead

Subs: 3.Haynes, 8. Docherty (45), 9. Angol (90), 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway (45), 38. Barnett

Other League One Results:

Accrington 3 – 1 Bradford

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Portsmouth

Barnsley 3 – 2 Luton

Burton 1 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Coventry 1 – 0 Wycombe

Gillingham 0 – 2 Southend

Oxford 2 – 0 Plymouth

Rochdale 2 – 3 Doncaster

Scunthorpe 0 – 2 Peterborough