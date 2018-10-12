Match Preview: Fleetwood Town v Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to build on their current run of good form when they travel to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Shrewsbury’s emphatic 6-0 victory against Tranmere, coupled with a home win against Accrington and a draw against rivals Walsall, has sprung new optimism for the club.

They will be hoping to continue their run of good form, when they visit an unpredictable Fleetwood outfit.

John Askey will be without midfielder Charlie Colkett (foot) who has returned to his parent club Chelsea for treatment.

Winger Abo Eisa (knee) is still out, but forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway is fit after returning against Tranmere.

Goals from Shaun Whalley and Nathan Thomas sealed a 2-1 victory in last season’s corresponding fixture.

Fleetwood will be without full-back James Husband who has a hamstring injury, but James Wallace could be fit.

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Bobby Grant has been ostracised by manager Joey Barton after a fall-out.

Tommy Spurr, Conor McAleny, and Dean Marney remain unavailable. Fleetwood current occupy 10th place in League One after a 4-0 win against Doncaster last week.

Possible Line Ups:

Fleetwood Town: (4-4-2)

1. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 5. Eastham, 29. Sheron, 4. Holt, 23. R. Wallace, 18. Taylor, 38. J. Wallace, 22. Hunter, 9. Evans, 17. Madden

Subs: 7. Burns, 8. Dempsey, 14. Long, 20. Morgan, 27. Biggins, 31. Crellin, 35. Rydel

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 22. Waterfall, 5. Sadler, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs: 4. Kennedy, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 20. Holloway

Other League One Matches:

Accrington V Bradford

AFC Wimbledon V Portsmouth

Barnsley V Luton (12:00)

Burton V Bristol Rovers

Coventry V Wycombe

Gillingham V Southend

Oxford V Plymouth

Rochdale V Doncaster

Scunthorpe V Peterborough