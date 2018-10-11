Rising star secures place in national trampolining championships

A young Shropshire trampolining star could be on course to follow in the footsteps of her heroine, British Olympic medallist Bryony Page, after starring as the athlete in a short film and bouncing into national championships.

Imogen Lamb, from Market Drayton, will take on the top trampolinists in her age group when she competes in the English Trampoline Championships in Sheffield on October 13 and 14.

The 13-year-old, who is a student at Adcote School for Girls, at Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, only took up the sport two years ago.

Imogen and her synchro partner, Isabella Wogan, from Liverpool, qualified for the championships in a qualification event at the Telford International Centre in May.

“I can’t wait to compete at the English Championship finals it is my first big competition and I’m going to enjoy every minute,” said Imogen.

“I never thought I would make the national finals in only my first year in competition. It has made me even more determined to train hard.”

Imogen also stars in a documentary about the inspiring Olympic journey of Bryony Page, Team GB’s first-ever Olympic trampoline medallist, which is now showing on the Olympic Channel. Three-times British champion Bryony won a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Imogen stars as a young Bryony in the documentary, Against All Odds, which charts her comeback from yips, a condition that affected her motor skills and seriously jeopardised her confidence and performance early on in her career.

Imogen was involved in 10 days of filming at Lilleshall national Sports Centre earlier this year.

“Bryony came to watch me train. She said I looked like her and had the same skills as her when she was young. She’s my heroine so it was such a huge honour that she chose me to play her in the film,” said Imogen.

Imogen, who turned to trampolining from gymnastics, trains four times a week in Liverpool. She is also a member of the West Midlands trampolining squad.

She began her trampolining at the Severn Gymnastics Trampolining Club, in Shrewsbury, before joining Shrewsbury Trampolining Club. Her talent was soon spotted by coaches who recommended that she progress her elite training in Liverpool. Since then she has competed all over the UK.

Her mum, Jenny, said: “Immy has always been talented in sport from an early age. She is competitive and strives to be the best. Liverpool Trampoline Club can offer her the competitiveness she needs to achieve her goals.“

Imogen will also be competing for Adcote School in December in the National Schools Trampoline Competition. She has to qualify in two rounds of competition, in the top two places, to make the finals.