Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 6 – 0 Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town hit Tranmere Rovers for six in their second EFL Trophy group fixture.

Feji Okenabirhie netted a hattrick, whilst Lenell John-Lewis, Greg Docherty, and Omar Beckles completed the rout.

John Askey named a much-changed line-up from the one that beat Accrington at the weekend. Former Shrewsbury Town duo Mark Ellis and Larnell Cole started for the visitors.

The aforementioned Cole had the first opportunity of the match. The ex Manchester United midfielder found himself clean through on goal, but Steve Arnold blocked his effort.

After surviving an earlier scare Town dominated the rest of the match, and found the opening goal in the 11th minute. Greg Docherty beat two opponents before threading the ball through to Lenell John-Lewis. The striker fired the ball past goalkeeper Patrick Wharton.

It was 2-0 six minutes later. Lenell John-Lewis turned provider and found Rangers loanee Greg Docherty on the edge of the box, who turned and rifled home.

Tranmere’s goalkeeper will not like to be reminded of the third goal. Patrick Wharton fumbled Greg Doherty’s free-kick and Omar Beckles prodded home from close range.

Ten minutes into the second half, saw Shrewsbury notch a fourth. Feji Okenabirhie pounced on a misjudged back pass and kept his composure to slot home.

Number five arrived in the 73rd minute. Greg Docherty turned possession over to Okenabirhie, whose curling strike found the back of the net.

Okenabirhie completed his hattrick in added time. His venomous effort completed the rout and all but sealed Town’s passage to the next round of the competition.

Shrewsbury go to Fleetwood om Saturday, whilst Tranmere welcome managerless Macclesfield.

Attendance: 1,379 (113 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (5-3-2)

15. Arnold, 2. Emmanuel (62), 13. Bolton, 4. Kennedy, 6. Beckles, 3. Haynes, 29. Norburn (75), 8. Docherty, 28. Laurent (62), 14. John-Lewis, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 11. Gnahoua, 19. Loft, 20. Holloway (75), 27. Sears (62), 37. Mwandwe, 38. Barnett (62)

Subs Not Used: 1. Coleman, 11. Gnahoua, 19. Loft, 37. Mwandwe

Tranmere Rovers: (4-4-1-1)

40. Wharton, 14. Caprice (76), 4. Sutton, 16. Ellis, 2. Buxton (68), 7. Tollitt (45), 27. Williams, 8. Harris, 17. Mottley-Henry, 29. Cole, 19. Akammadu

Subs: 6. Monthe (68), 9. Mullin, 10. Norwood, 11. Jennings (76), 18. Smith, 22. Gilmour (45), 32. Passant

Subs Not Used: 9. Mullin, 10. Norwood, 18. Smith, 32. Passant

Other EFL Trophy Results:

Crawley 0 – 1 Portsmouth

Gillingham 0 – 4 Tottenham U21

Mansfield 2 – 1 Wolves U21

Scunthorpe 1 – 1 Lincoln (Lincoln win 3-1 on pens)

Doncaster 2 – 0 Gillingham

Notts County 0 – 2 Newcastle U21

Bradford 1 – 4 Oldham

Walsall 3 – 1 Middlesbrough U21

Port Vale 1 – 0 Burton

Accrington 4 – 1 Macclesfield

Blackpool 1 – 2 West Brom U21

Fleetwood 0 – 2 Rochdale

Luton 3 – 0 MK Dons

Peterborough 2 – 2 Brighton U21 (Brighton U21 win 5-4 on pens)

Stevenage 0 – 8 Charlton

Oxford 1 – 2 Northampton

Coventry 1 – 1 Forest Green (Coventry win 4-2 on pens)

Bristol Rovers 2 – 0 Yeovil

Plymouth 0 – 3 Swindon

Cambridge 4 – 0 Southampton U21

Colchester 2 – 0 Southend