Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town welcome their former manager Micky Mellon in their second EFL Trophy group fixture.

Micky Mellon makes his return to the Montgomery Waters Meadow for the first time since leaving the club two years ago.

The Tranmere chief is likely to come up against a much-changed Shrewsbury side from the one that beat Accrington at the weekend.

Town beat Manchester City’s U21 side on penalties in the opening group fixture, whilst Tranmere lost 4-3 in a pulsating game against Crewe.

John Askey is unlikely to risk striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway who missed the Accrington victory with a knock.

Abo Eisa (knee) is scheduled to return to first team training but he is still unavailable.

Mickey Demetriou and Andy Mangan scored in a 2-1 victory the last time these sides met at Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town are set to welcome back their former players Mark Ellis and Larnell Cole.

Rovers’ top scorer James Norwood missed the 4-3 victory against Morecambe through suspension and could return.

Micky Mellon has revealed that Cole Stockton has a hernia that will require surgery in the future.

Tranmere occupy 7th place in League Two.

Possible Line-Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

15. Arnold, 13. Bolton, 4. Kennedy, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 8. Docherty, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 7. Whalley, 14. John-Lewis, 12. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Tranmere Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Davies, 2. Buxton, 5. McNulty, 16. Ellis, 24. Bakayogo, 17. Mottley-Henry, 29. Cole, 28. Banks, 22. Gilmour, 19. Akammadu, 11. Jennings

Subs: 6. Monthe, 7. Tollitt, 9. Mullin, 12. McCullough, 14. Caprice, 18. Smith, 40. Wharton

