Shropshire nominations for British Tennis Awards to be announced early next month

The Shropshire nominations for the British Tennis Awards will be announced early next month at a civic reception to mark the return of professional tennis to the county.

Now into its fourth year, the awards, an initiative of the Lawn Tennis Association, Tennis Foundation and 40 county/national tennis associations, serve as an opportunity to recognise the outstanding contributions of individuals and venues.

The closing date for Shropshire nominations is a week on Saturday, October 13.

The shortlist for the 10 categories will be unveiled at a civic reception on Monday, November 5, hosted by Budgen Motors in Shrewsbury, the tournament sponsors for the $25,000 women’s GB Pro-Series event, which will take place at The Shrewsbury Club between November 4-10.

All nominees together with the people who nominated them will then be invited to attend Tennis Shropshire’s awards dinner at The Shrewsbury Club on Saturday, November 17 when the county winners will be revealed.

Bob Kerr, the Tennis Shropshire chairman, said: “The closing date for nominations is drawing closer all the time. There’s already been considerable interest in the awards, but there’s still time for more clubs, venues and individuals to receive nominations and the recognition they deserve.

“We are fortunate in Shropshire to have so many dedicated volunteers and they make it possible for so many people to enjoy playing and being involved with tennis.

“Making a nomination is a straight forward process which only takes a few minutes and it means a lot to the people and organisations whose contribution is highlighted.”

He added: “The shortlists for each category will be unveiled at the civic reception for The Shrewsbury Club’s popular GB Pro-Series women’s event, with the first round draw for the tournament featuring professional international players taking place on the same night at Budgen Motors.

“Each player in the main draw will be matched to a Shropshire tennis club. They will then be able to track the progress of their player throughout the tournament, with a £250 prize awarded to the club whose player emerges as champion.”

The 10 categories seeking Shropshire nominations for the British Tennis Awards are: Volunteer of the Year Award, Young Person of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the year, community Award, Education Award, Disability Award, Official of the Year, Competition of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners of the Shropshire awards will go forward to the regional awards and them, if successful, the national stages, with the overall winners presented with their prizes at next summer’s Wimbledon Championships.

Sarah Downes, the awards co-ordinator for Tennis Shropshire, said: “Thousands of people enjoy playing tennis thanks to the efforts of so many dedicated volunteers, so we are once again pleased to offer this opportunity to recognise their invaluable contribution.

”We are very proud of the clubs and various organisations which offer tennis programmes throughout Shropshire.

“Being recognised through the British Tennis Awards means so much to the people who win, so think of someone you know – someone who has encouraged, motivated, inspired or supported you in the past year.

“You can nominate them by completing an online form which only takes a few minutes. It is really easy and is a fantastic way to brighten up someone’s day.”

Nominations can be submitted by visiting https://www.lta.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/british-tennis-awards/

For more details of how to get involved, contact Sarah Downes at sarah.tennisshropshire@gmail.com