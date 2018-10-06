Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town win just their second match of the season after beating Accrington Stanley.

Former Newcastle United man Alex Gilliead struck in the 62nd minute, as Town beat newly promoted Accrington Stanley who played the majority of the contest with ten men.

John Askey made one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Walsall. Josh Laurent came in for the injured Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening stages, but Shrewsbury had a numerical advantage after 15 minutes. Middlesbrough loanee Connor Ripley, clattered into Lee Angol outside the area, and the keeper was sent off.

Accrington still posed a threat. Ex Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jordan Clark ran the full length of the field before firing wide.

Despite the obvious advantage, Shrewsbury failed to create a clear-cut chance until the end of the first half. Shaun Whalley drilled the ball into the box as Josh Laurent and Lee Angol arrived on the scene, but neither could make a telling connection.

Town started the second period on the front foot. Oliver Norburn saw his strike whistle narrowly past the target.

The visitors found opportunities in short supply with Dan Barlaser’s long range attempt about as good as it got.

In the 62nd minute, Shrewsbury broke the deadlock. A pinpoint cross from Shaun Whalley found Alex Gilliead ghosting in at the box post. He nodded the ball into the roof of the net, past substitute stopper Jonny Maxted.

Salop could have doubled their advantage as the game drew to a close. Shaun Whalley fired wide as Maxted scrambled across goal.

Coleman’s side didn’t cut the mustard in this contest, but Maxted was aiming to impress and he managed to stop Omar Beckles from sealing the win.

Shrewsbury move up to 16th, whilst Accrington drop to 7th. Town welcome Tranmere in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, whilst Accrington are at home to Macclesfield.

Attendance: 5,353 (240 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 42. Grant (60), 29. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 7. Whalley, 9. Angol, 18. Gilliead

Subs:

4. Kennedy, 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie (60), 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 38. Barnett

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-1-1)

30. Ripley, 2. Johnson (66), 3. Hughes, 4. Ihiekwe, 24. Anderton, 7. Clark, 8. Brown, 26. Barlaser, 11. McConville, 14. Finley (16), 29. Kee

Subs:

1. Maxted (16), 5. Richards-Everton, 6. Nolan, 9. Zanzala (66), 10. Hall, 15. Sykes, 22. Mingoia

Other League One Results:

Blackpool 2 – 2 Rochdale

Bradford 1 – 2 Sunderland

Bristol Rovers 0 – 1 Walsall

Charlton 1 – 2 Coventry

Doncaster 0 – 4 Fleetwood

Luton 3 – 2 Scunthorpe

Peterborough 0 – 4 Barnsley

Plymouth 1 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth 0 – 2 Gillingham

Southend 0 – 0 Oxford

Wycombe 2 – 1 Burton