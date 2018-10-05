Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town face newly promoted Accrington Stanley at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday.

Shrewsbury’s 0-0 draw at Walsall on Tuesday, will be seen as a positive result and they will be hoping to use that as a springboard to defeat Accrington tomorrow.

John Askey could name the same side for the visit of Accrington Stanley, Abo Eisa (knee) remains out.

This is the first time these sides have met in Shrewsbury since August 2014. Andy Mangan (twice), Jean Louis Akpa-Akpro, and Connor Goldson sealed a 4-0 win.

The visitors could be without their captain Seamus Conneely who missed the midweek 1-0 win against Doncaster with a groin problem.

They have no other injury concerns and currently occupy 5th place in the table.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 18. Gilliead, 9. Angol, 20. Holloway

Subs: 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Accrington Stanley: (4-4-2)

30. Ripley, 2. Johnson, 3. Hughes, 4. Ihiekwe, 24. Anderton, 7. Clark, 26. Barlaser, 8. Brown, 11. McConville, 14. Finley, 29. Kee

Subs: 1. Maxted, 5. Richards-Everton, 6. Nolan, 9. Zanzala, 10. Hall, 15. Sykes, 22. Mingoia,

Stats:

Shrewsbury have not lost a home game against Accrington Stanley since 2010, and have lost just three of the previous 15 matches. Accrington are unbeaten in their last six league matches – winning three and drawing three.

League One Fixutres:

Blackpool V Rochdale

Bradford V Sunderland

Bristol Rovers V Walsall

Charlton V Coventry

Doncaster V Fleetwood

Luton V Scunthorpe

Peterborough V Barnsley

Plymouth V AFC Wimbledon

Portsmouth V Gillingham

Southend V Oxford

Wycombe V Burton