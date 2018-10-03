Match Report: Walsall 0 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a decent point on the road against their fierce rivals Walsall.

Neither side could break the deadlock, Shrewsbury still await their first away win of the season, but will be relatively content with taking a point back to Shropshire.

John Askey made one change from the side that drew 2-2 against Gillingham on Saturday with Alex Gilliead replacing Greg Docherty.

Former Wolves winger Zeli Ismail struck a powerful free-kick but Town keeper Joel Coleman made a fine save.

At the other end, Shaun Whalley fired a shot narrowly past the post as both sides looked to force the issue.

Oliver Norburn notched his first Salop goal at the weekend and he almost followed it up with another. The former Bristol Rovers midfielder tried his luck from range, but Walsall keeper Liam Roberts clawed the effort to safety.

Shrewsbury survived a scare when Zeli Ismail had a glorious chance to open the scores. The winger found himself with space in the box, but his shot ballooned over from close range.

Former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Ginnelly saw his attempt beaten away by Joel Coleman with Anthony Grant scrambling away the rebound.

At the start of the second half, Shaun Whalley saw his shot heroically blocked by Saddlers defender Jon Guthrie.

Just after the hour mark, Josh Ginnelly bulldozed his way forward and fired towards goal. Joel Coleman parried the effort to safety.

Neither side could conjure a winner and had to settle for a point. Shrewsbury welcome Accrington Stanley on Saturday, whilst Walsall go to Bristol Rovers.

Attendance: 4,555 (806 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Walsall: (4-4-2)

1. Roberts, 6. Devlin, 27. Fitzwater, 5. Guthrie, 3. Leahy, 10. Ismail, 4. Dobson, 30. Osbourne (84), 11. Ginnelly, 9. Cook, 16. Ferrier

Subs: 8. Morris, 13. Dunn, 15. Kinsella (84), 20. Johnson, 28. Wilson, 29. Gordon, 31. Ronan

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 29. Norburn, 42. Grant, 18. Gilliead (65), 9. Angol, 20. Holloway (94)

Subs: 8. Docherty, 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (94), 15. Arnold, 28. Laurent (68), 38. Barnett

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Bradford

Accrington 1 – 0 Doncaster

Barnsley 1 – 1 Plymouth

Burton 1 – 2 Southend

Coventry 0 – 1 Portsmouth

Fleetwood 1 – 1 Wycombe

Oxford 1 – 2 Luton

Rochdale 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe 5 – 3 Charlton

Sunderland 2 – 2 Peterborough