Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do students enjoy grading success and charity fundraising

Students at Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do are keeping busy not only developing their martial arts skills but also taking part in charity fundraisers.

Seven students, including both adults and children, took part in the club’s latest regional grading and received new belts as a result. Adults Tom Hardwidge and Marcin Makarewicz together with juniors Ellie Yeomans, Daisy Watkins, Billy George, Albert Makarewicz and Jenson Haines have all been promoted to the next colour belt in the sequence leading up to black belt.

“We had a student who didn’t pass this grading, and have decided to be upfront about it because it shows that the passes are not guaranteed and also that we think it is perfectly acceptable to make mistakes, learn from them and grow that way,” said instructor Anna Bradford. “This student isn’t the first and won’t be the last. It’s what happens after the setback that is important.”

Meanwhile, the whole club, including their after-school group for 4-6 year olds (Mini Masters) will “Wear It Pink” for a Cancer Research UK fundraiser on October 18th.

“Every single student wants to buy a pink belt with a charitable donation going to CRUK,” said Anna. “Which is fantastic and will raise a chunk of money for a good cause.”

The club is also arranging a quick prize draw to help raise funds for local boy Zach Oliver who needs treatment for leukaemia in the USA.

Anna explained “We’ve asked our friends and students past and present, for speedy donations and have had a brilliant response with pledges from Faintree Skoda, Tesco, Promotional Products UK, Skilton Designs, Elizabeth Beckett Skincare and Bristows Sports Shop amongst others. We are part of a wonderful community.”