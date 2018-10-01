Match Preview: Walsall FC V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are still searching for their first away win since March as they prepare to face their fierce rivals on Tuesday evening.

Town have not emerged victorious on the road since beating Scunthorpe United 2-1 in March.

With only one victory in 10 matches, boss John Askey has endured a tough start to his maiden League One campaign.

But he can get the fans on his side if Shrewsbury beat Walsall on their patch for the first time in 25 years.

The former Macclesfield boss has a near fully fit squad to choose from, with Abo Eisa (knee) making good progress.

Striker Lenell John-Lewis returned to the squad for the 2-2 draw against Gillingham, after recovering from a sickness bug.

Chelsea loanee Charlie Colkett and ex Port Vale man Doug Loft may miss the squad again.

Walsall skipper Adam Chambers is out until November with a broken foot, whilst Joe Edwards remains side-lined with a knee injury.

Defender Kory Roberts is unlikely to feature again this campaign, after suffering a horrendous leg break in pre-season.

Former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Ginnelly could be set to feature against his old side.

The Saddlers lost 1-0 to promoted side Accrington Stanley on Saturday, and currently occupy 7th place in League One.

Possible line-ups:

Walsall: (4-4-2)

1. Roberts, 6. Devlin, 5. Guthrie, 27. Fitzwater, 3. Leahy, 10. Ismail, 4. Dobson, 29. Gordon, 11. Ginnelly, 30. Osbourne, 16. Ferrier

Subs: 8. Morris, 9. Cook, 13. Dunn, 15. Kinsella, 20. Johnson, 28. Wilson, 31. Ronan

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 42. Grant, 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 20. Holloway, 9. Angol

Subs: 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Stats:

Shrewsbury Town beat Walsall 5-0 in the first meeting between these sides back in November 1945. Shrewsbury have won just two of the previous 13 meetings between these sides. Town’s last victory at Walsall came in December 1993 by a scoreline of 1-0.

Other League One Fixtures:

Accrington V Doncaster

AFC Wimbledon V Bradford

Barnsley V Plymouth

Burton V Southend

Coventry V Portsmouth

Fleetwood V Wycombe

Oxford V Luton

Rochdale V Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe V Charlton

Sunderland V Peterborough