Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town thought they were closing in on back-to-back home victories, but a former player notched an injury time equaliser.

Ex Shrewsbury Town man Tom Eaves found the back of the net in the 90th minute to leave Town fans disheartened at the final whistle.

The visitors took the lead in the first half, with Brandon Hanlan scoring just his 2nd goal for Gillingham.

Town equalised in the second half thanks to Lee Angol, and thought they’d won it with two minutes remaining when Oliver Norburn beat Tomas Holy.

However, Tom Eaves came off the bench to net an equaliser – halting a run of four straight defeats in the process.

John Askey made a single change from the side that lost 1-0 against Scunthorpe United last weekend. Aaron Amadi-Holloway came in for Alex Gilliead who dropped to the bench.

A tightly contested opening affair, sprang into life when Shrewsbury’s Luke Waterfall powered over a header.

Gillingham opened the scoring with their first real attack. Brandan Hanlan made the most of some haphazard defending and goalkeeping by prodding home from inside the area.

Shrewsbury’s confidence did not appear to be dented as they searched for a leveller. Aaron Amadi-Holloway is still searching for his first Town goal, the ex-Oldham striker met Shaun Whalley’s cross, but Thomas Holy was equal to the effort.

The home side had the bit between their teeth. Gillingham’s defenders stayed firm as Shaun Whalley’s tantalising deliveries were scrambled to safety.

Shrewsbury continued to exert pressure in the second half, but the strikers were perhaps guilty of not capitalising on superb crosses.

Shaun Whalley continued to be a menace, but Anthony Grant could not convert. Shrewsbury made their dominance count just before the hour mark. Oliver Norburn threaded a pass to Lee Angol, who struck the ball on the half volley past Norburn.

It was all Askey’s men, and it appeared as if back-to-back wins were a mere formality in the 88th minute. Whalley’s fierce cross was finished off by Oliver Norburn.

Yet Shrewsbury were perhaps guilty of counting their chickens before they’d hatched. In the dying embers of the match, Tom Eaves dodged the attentions of the Town backline and calmly slotted the ball past Joel Coleman.

Shrewsbury travel to their fierce rivals Walsall on Tuesday night, whilst Gillingham face Portsmouth at Fratton Park next Saturday.

Attendance: 5,695 (217 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Coleman, 2. Emmanuel, 5. Sadler, 22. Waterfall, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 42. Grant (87), 29. Norburn, 8. Docherty, 20. Holloway (77), 9. Angol

Subs: 12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis (77), 15. Arnold, 18. Gilliead (87), 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Subs Not Used:

12. Okenabirhie, 13. Bolton, 15. Arnold, 28. Laurent, 38. Barnett

Gillingham: (3-5-2)

1. Holy, 4. Lacey, 5. Ehmer, 6. Zakuani, 2. O’Neill, 33. Byrne, 8. Parrett (65), 13. Reilly, 3. Garmston (55), 14. Parker (68), 7, Hanlan

Subs: 9. Eaves (68), 10. Wilkinson, 12. Fuller (55), 17. Nasseri, 19. Simpson, 24. Rees (65), 30. Hadler

Subs Not Used: 10. Wilkinson, 17. Nasseri, 19. Simpson, 30. Hadler

Other League One Results:

AFC Wimbledon 2 – 1 Oxford

Bradford 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Burton 0 – 0 Scunthorpe

Coventry 1 – 1 Sunderland

Fleetwood 1 – 3 Barnsley

Luton 2 – 2 Charlton

Peterborough 2 – 2 Blackpool

Plymouth 2 – 3 Doncaster

Rochdale 1 – 3 Portsmouth

Walsall 0 – 1 Accrington

Wycombe 2 – 3 Southend