LTA’s performance director to be guest speaker at sports dinner

The Lawn Tennis Association’s performance director will be guest speaker at a sports dinner at The Shrewsbury Club in November.

Simon Timson will share stories from his successful career in high performance sport with guests on Friday, November 9.

Tickets are now available for the event to be held on the eve of the Sundorne Road venue hosting the final of a $25,000 women’s GB Pro-Series tournament the following afternoon.

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, said: “Simon has an impressive background in high performance sport with a proven record of success.

“He is currently leading a transformational strategy designed to make Great Britain one of the most respected tennis nations in the world for player development. It will enable more players to realise their full potential in Grand Slams, the Davis Cup and Federation Cup.

“We are looking forward to welcoming him to The Shrewsbury Club and hearing about how he has achieved the impressive results he has helped deliver in different sports.”

Before being appointed to his LTA role, Simon, as director of performance at UK Sport, led the high performance system to record levels of success at Rio 2016 where Great Britain became the first nation ever to be more successful in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games after earlier hosting. Team GB’s 67 medals represented Great Britain’s best haul since 1908.

Paralympics GB enjoyed their best Games since 1988, winning 147 medals, and setting 49 Paralympic and 27 world records. British winter sport also achieved historic Winter Olympic and Paralympic success in Sochi 2014.

He was previously head of the development programme, and science and medicine, for the England and Wales Cricket Board between 2006-12, helping drive a period of unprecedented success for England in all three formats of international cricket as all three sides reached the top of the ICC world rankings.

Simon also enjoyed a successful spell as performance director at British Skeleton from 2000-06 as he led the team to Olympic medals in 2002 and 2006

The Shrewsbury Club’s sporting dinners have an impressive reputation, with Judy Murray, John Inverdale and Annabel Croft among the previous guest speakers.

Tickets for the dinner can be purchased from reception at The Shrewsbury Club, or by calling 01743 467755.